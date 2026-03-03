Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Ice Spice Insists Ozempic Wasn't Responsible For Weight Loss

Ice Spice Says ‘Depression’ Led To Rapid Weight Loss, Not Ozempic

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NYLON House At Miami Art Week
Source: Udo Salters Photography / Getty

The industry might be all in on Ozempic, but Ice Spice insists she’s not a part of the epidemic.

When the rapper first rose to fame in 2022, she gained a lot of admirers not only for her music, but also her physique. So, when the famously curvaceous star slimmed down (a lot) a couple years later, people noticed (not that it’s anyone’s business).

She eventually returned to where she started, which is what really got fans throwing Ozempic allegations. With so many celebrities—and people in real life—using the drug for rapid weight loss, it wouldn’t be surprising for someone like Ice Spice to follow suit. However, she says that’s not the case.

On Feb. 25, the “Munch” rapper addressed the allegations by replying to someone on X who poked fun at her workout videos.

“This weak a** video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic,” the user wrote.

Ice Spice replied, “Na it was depression im better now tho.”

While this is the first time the rapper has talked about her struggles with depression, she has previously mentioned that she likes her fuller physique.

Back in November 2025, she shared a clip on Instagram Stories where could be seen twerking, according to Complex. In her caption, she wrote, “so happy to be thick asf again.”

She also fought back against Ozempic allegations in August 2024, and at the time, she was adamant about the gym and her eating habits being the cause for her transformation.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” the rapper said during an X Spaces chat, per People. “Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

She was on a world tour at the time following the release of her debut album, Y2K!, claiming her busy schedule is how she slimmed down.

“Like, you lazy a** b****es never heard of a gym?” Ice Spice continued. “It’s called the gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the h*ll? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

SEE ALSO

Ice Spice Says ‘Depression’ Led To Rapid Weight Loss, Not Ozempic was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Ice Spice Munch Newsletter Udo Salters Photography

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

Bossip
Scary Movie asset

Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

Bossip
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Womens SWAC Tournament

Coach Dawn 'The Diva' Thornton Leads Alabama A&M To History In Heels — Her 9 Most Baller Looks

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-SHOW

'Anointed' — The Blackest Moments From The 32nd SAG Actor Awards

MadameNoire
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

K. Michelle And Pinky Cole Make Their Debut In ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Trailer

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad?

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close