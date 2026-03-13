Subscribe
Watch Sterling K Brown's Fangirl Moment Over Michelle Obama

Sterling K Brown Met Michelle Obama For The First Time – And He Reacted Just Like We Would

The actor’s fangirl moment with the former First Lady is pure joy.

Published on March 12, 2026

  • Sterling asked Michelle Obama for a hug, feeling loved and appreciated in her embrace.
  • The moment was a joyful, relatable experience that resonated with many.
  • Celebrities and ordinary people alike can have meaningful, inspiring encounters.
Sterling K Brown Asked Michelle Obama For A Hug - She Said 'Boy, Please'
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Sterling K. Brown is us. And we are Sterling K. Brown — especially when it comes to the impact of our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Sterling recently appeared on Michelle Obama’s podcast with her brother Craig Robinson alongside his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. In between talking about career, family, relationships, and society, he dropped a story about one of the first times he met the former First Lady.

And let’s just say the moment was pure joy.

Not only was his retelling heartwarming — we were smiling the entire time watching the short clip from the podcast — but it also captured what many of us would feel in that moment.

Oh my gosh. That’s Michelle Obama.

Sterling shared that at the time he was working on the television series Army Wives. The First Lady had invited the cast to a luncheon with real military spouses to highlight their service and sacrifice.

Sterling attended with other cast members, enjoying the event and, of course, hoping for his moment to meet the First Lady. He recalled how she greeted everyone warmly with pleasantries, a handshake, and a smile. But when she got to him, he asked for something a little different.

“I was like, can I have a hug? And she [the First Lady] said, ‘Boy, please,’” he laughed, motioning for the embrace.

When Meeting Michelle Obama Turns Into A Full Fangirl Moment

Sterling shared the story with a huge smile.

He said he later told his wife, “Guess who hugged me today?” His excitement was written all over his face as he described the moment.

He added, “A real hug. She had me in her arms, and I felt loved and seen and appreciated.”

Sitting beside him on the podcast, his wife Ryan joked that she was “so mad” when she first heard the story. Sterling laughed and admitted that the more she teased him about it, the more he talked about it — because that was obviously his moment.

Then Michelle and Craig pulled out a surprise.

They revealed a photo from the day Michelle and Sterling first met. Sterling literally jumped out of his chair — despite having a cast on his Achilles. At that point, Sterling was clearly willing to risk it all for Michelle Obama.

Moments like this are for the culture.

They remind us how we inspire each other and how much impact a simple interaction can have. And no matter who we are — celebrity, elected official, spouse, or friend — we all have fangirl moments.

We love to see it.

