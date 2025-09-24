Subscribe
Pop Culture

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl - Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl – And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Meet Rocki Irish Mayers, our newest internet niece.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

It’s official – Rihanna has entered her ‘girl mom’ era. The beauty and fashion icon revealed that she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. Her newest bundle of joy arrived on September 13, 2025.

Rih shared the news in the most effortless way possible. She dropped a simple two-photo Instagram carousel that instantly had social media celebrating the newest Fenty family member.

Internet Aunties & Uncles, Meet Rihanna’s New Baby Girl

The first image shows Rihanna glowing and gorgeous in pink. She’s holding her newborn daughter close in a soft and intimate moment that instantly broke the internet. The second photo is a close-up of a pair of tiny pink satin booties tied with long ribbons, hinting at the new chapter ahead.

Rocki Irish marks baby number three for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are already proud parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant with her daughter earlier this year at the Met Gala. The Bajan princess arrived in a dramatic custom-tailored look and unveiled her bump like only she could – with major fashion flair.

Since then, she’s continued to redefine maternity style. Through fly fits, bright colors, and bare bump moments, Rihanna has inspired women everywhere to dress boldly and unapologetically through every season of life.

Rihanna Is The Ultimate Mommy Mogul – And We Love Her For That

Rihanna often lights up when she talks about motherhood. But she’s also been honest about the realities that come with it. In an interview with The Cut, she talked about fear in motherhood. “I’m actually afraid of sh*t. The well-being of your kids, you worry about that constantly,” she shared. “Nobody warns you that having kids means you’re going to worry every second of your life.”

And while the fear is real, so is the joy.

With Rihanna as her mama and ASAP Rocky as her dad, baby Rocki Irish is stepping into a world of love, style, and undeniable star power. Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP on their beautiful new addition. We can’t wait to watch this little girl grow, glow, and carry the legacy of one of the most iconic women of our time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Asap Rocky Newsletter rihanna style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Jayne Kennedy Portrait

She Made Sports History On CBS. Then A Stolen Sex Tape Scandal Forced Sportcaster Jayne Kennedy Into Silence — Until Now

MadameNoire
Trending
LaQuan Smith - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week
5 Items
Style & Fashion

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

Haddad Fashion Show At Macy's Herald Square - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Lil’ Kim’s Mini-Me Royal Reign Works The NYFW Runway With Macy’s & Rookie Kids

top celebrity pregnancy announcements
Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Woman using a buffer to file nail
8 Items
Beauty

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Monaleo’s Hair, Makeup And Pink Wedding Dress Was A Dream

Pop Culture

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ Album Rollout

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Christian Siriano New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row
Style & Fashion

Lil Kim And Her Daughter Royal Reign Are The Perfect Mommy-Daughter Duo At Support Your Girlfriends 6th Annual Pow(H)er Awards

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close