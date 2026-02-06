Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Black Love Was On Display At The 2026 NFL Honors

Ciara and Russell Wilson were among the player and WAG couples who shone bright at the 2026 NFL Honors.

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 7

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Black love was on full display at the 2026 NFL honors where celebrity couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson turned heads at the annual awards ceremony. Ci Ci and Russell were just one of the fabulous couples on the scene serving relationship goals. Also in attendance, were celebrities like Druski (who took to the stage to present an award to Jaxon Smith-Njigba), Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King.

Ciara And Russell Wilson NFL Honors

This year’s ceremony, which was held in Vegas, was hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, featuring performances by E-40 and Too $hort. While the event was about honoring and spotlighting the top athletes in the NFL, all eyes were on Ciara (and Russell). The ‘Body Party’ songstress looked nothing short of amazing in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with lace corset bodice. Her husband NY Giants quarterback Russell Wilson matched her fly in a velvet suit and turtleneck.

In a clip on social media, Ciara and Russell were seen taking a selfie with the crowd who chanted their names at the show.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities and Black couples on the red carpet.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Druski

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Gayle King

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tiffany Haddish

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jeffery Simmons and Bryann Andrea

15th Annual NFL Honors
Christopher Polk

Demario Davis and Tamela Gill-Davis

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

DJ Moore and Raven Battle

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567

Related Tags

2026 NFL Body Party Christopher Polk Ciara Demario Davis DJ Moore Druski E-40 Gayle King Getty Getty Black Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jon Hamm Newsletter NY Giants Raven Battle Russell Russell Wilson Tamela Gill-Davis Tiffany Haddish Vegas
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors

Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

Bossip
Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live

A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: 'You Want Rihanna, Huh?'

Bossip
ASCAP 18th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

‘LL Cool J Tried to Get Me in Rehab’ — Maia Campbell Reveals Her Co-Star’s $60K Offer To Help Her Get Sober

MadameNoire
Mompreneurs: Tameka Foster

‘I Should’ve Stayed In The Islands!’ Tameka Foster Arrested After St. Barts Birthday Trip—And the Bodycam Is Wild [WATCH]

MadameNoire
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
11 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" 60th Anniversary Celebration
Beauty  |  Keyaira Boone

How The Deep Plane Facelift Is Revolutionizing The Plastic Surgery Game

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
28:06
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Kristy Sarah Pops Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Headlines

Celebrity Blogger Necole Bitchie Hosts Party
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Maia Campbell Reveals LL Cool J Offered $60K A Month For Rehab

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
Pop Culture  |  Samjah Iman

Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close