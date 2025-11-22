Subscribe
Red Carpet Gallery: Give Her FlowHERS Gala Looks You’ll Love From Olandria Carthen, Ciara, & More

Published on November 22, 2025

The Fourth Annual Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala was held on November 21, and it was everything. A night made for Black women to shine, Femme It Forward brought together the It-girls, the innovators, and the women shaping culture right now.

We were here for it all.

Why The Give Her FlowHERS Gala Matters

The Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala is more than a Hollywood event. It’s a yearly celebration created to uplift women who shape culture. It also raises crucial funds for Next Gem Femme, which supports young women of color.

This year’s awardees exemplified everything we love about Black women. Normani earned the Femme It Forward Award, and Ravyn Lenae received the Fem Z Award.

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Jhene Aiko was honored with the Glow Getter Award, while Mariah the Scientist took home the Bloom Award. Kehlani received the Alchemist Award, and Olandria Carthen earned the Self-Love Award. Nikki Taylor, Teyana Taylor’s mother, received the Queens Raising Queens Award.

Before the awards were given out though, the looks already had the room buzzing. Sculpted silhouettes and soft glam set the tone for the night. The fashion headlined. The gowns. The leather. The drama. The softness. The drama. It was Black woman excellence from the carpet to the stage.

Ciara gave us one of the most sleek looks of the night. The “Goodies” singer arrived in a fitted black gown with a deep V-neckline and a long silver zipper down the front. The dress felt clean, sharp, and effortlessly sexy. Ciara parted her hair down the middle in platinum blonde.

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Victoria Monét brought a different style aesthetic. She was all about glamour, glitz, and gold. The Grammy-winner powerhouse glowed in a long-sleeve gold gown covered in shimmer. Her waist cutouts showed off her shape – what waist? And her sequins gown gave main character energy.

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

But of course – these women weren’t the only ones slaying. We saw leather, sequins, satin, corsetry, and monochrome looks. Honorees, performers, and friends showed up, and looked TF good while doing it.

Keep scrolling for our full gallery of looks we loved. Check out Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Destiny, Olandria Carthen, Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Normani, and more.

1. Ebony Riley Is A Vision In White

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Ebony Riley gave a sleek sophistication in this white slinky dress that fit her like a glove – and showed off the bawdy. From the cowneck detail to the body-hugging design, Ebony was serving.

2. Nikki Taylor Receives The Queen Raising Queens Award – Looking Like Royalty

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Nikki Taylor made it a family affair as she received her flowers – literally. We are loving the coordinated black and the different fabrics from cotton and satin to velvet.

3. Normani Loves Black Leather – And It Looks So Good On Her

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Normani is a black leather girl. When she slips into this color and fabric, the singer comes alive. We love the sleek design and matching gloves. The look oozes bold, fierceness.

4. The Bama Barbie – Olandria Carthen – Strikes Again In Pink

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Olandria Carthen and Barbie pink go together real bad – and we love this edgy take on it. Adding black accents to this couture corset gown gives us flirtiness with a little edge. All of it together screams glamour – and we are here for it.

5. Kehlani In This Classic Black Moment Is Everything

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Kehlani stepped out in a structured black suit with sharp shoulders and a cinched waist that created a dramatic, sculpted frame. The crystal embellishments along the collar added the perfect touch of sparkle. Her swooped bangs, soft updo, and bronzy glam brought the outfit to life.

6. Teyana Taylor Helped Gived Her Mother FlowHers In Classic B/W

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor mixed structure and edge in a crisp white blouse tucked into a black leather pencil skirt with lace-up detailing. The stacked platform boots added that signature Teyana attitude. Her hair was worn long and straight with a sleek center part, paired with clean glam and sharp brows.

7. Mariah the Scientist Gives Multicolor Magic

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Mariah the Scientist went bold in a multicolor striped corset dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. The silhouette hugged her waist and brought a fun, retro edge to the carpet. Her long curls framed her face, and her makeup leaned soft with a glossy nude lip.

8. Ryan Destiny’s Slit Is High – And Sultry

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Ryan Destiny has never met a high slit that she cannot slay. I mean the yams – and her style  – speak for themselves. While slaying the Give Her FlowHers carpet, she rocks a navy blue flouncy top, with a sheer, high-slit matching skirt. And her hair and makeup – flawless.

9. Dess Dior Gives Us Fabulous Fall Fashion

2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Source:Getty

Dess Dior gave us a relaxed, trendy look on the Give Her FlowHers carpet. Her coat is faux fur perfection, her mini dress is adorable, and her boots are perfect for the slopes, brunch, or a red carpet. And her braids with the swoops – its giving everything it needs to give.

