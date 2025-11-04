Every Look Teyana Taylor Served While Hosting The 2025 CFDA Awards

Source: Getty

When the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards took over the American Museum of Natural History on November 3, all eyes were on Teyana Taylor – and rightfully so. As the night’s host, she took the event to the next level. In true Teyana fashion, she turned the gig into a night of her own fashion storytelling. The Harlem star gave look after look, making the girls gag.

Teyana moved through the evening surprising guests with four different Thom Browne looks; and its this unpredictability that makes her one of fashion’s most-watched stars. She was Thom Browne’s muse, and we were here for it.

Each outfit made a statement – and looked so good. From preppy and playful to avant-garde and elegant, the custom fits matched the energy of the night (a celebration of America’s most daring fashion creatives, icons, and insiders).

Whether she was on stage, greeting guests, or working the carpet, the Rose from Harlem reminded everyone that she’s not just a performer or a pretty face. Teyana is a full-blown fashion force.

Look One: Teyana Taylor Rocks Black and White Glam With A Touch Of Whimsy

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Teyana kicked off the night in a sculptural black-and-white ensemble that was all about structure and statement. The look featured a tailored jacket with voluminous sleeves, a sharply cinched waist, and an exaggerated peplum-style hem that sculpted her silhouette to perfection. The jacket was embellished with bold, jeweled detailing that brought all the drama.

She paired it with sleek black trousers and topped it off with a dramatic curved hat that gave old-Hollywood flair with Thom Browne fantasy. Teyana’s slicked-back hair, soft bronze glow, and nude glam tied the look together. Her hair and beauty were flawless – chic and unforgettable.

Look Two: Teyana Taylor Pattern Mixes To The Thom Browne Fashion ‘ Gawds

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

For her second act, Teyana gave us high-fashion prep school energy — and the girls ate it up. She layered a plaid overcoat over a yellow knit and red-and-blue striped tie, mixing color and pattern like a pro. The pleated skirt, color-block tights, and crisp white cuffs brought the uniform vibe, but the oversized proportions made it runway-ready.

It was preppy, yes, but make it Teyana. The look was polished, playful, and full of personality: the kind of pattern mixing that just works (and that many of us think we’re doing but don’t always quite pull off).

Look Three: Teyana Gives Kelly Green Varsity Chic

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Her third look was a standout for the color alone. Teyana’s Kelly green ensemble was a love letter to bold color dressing – and it looked stunning against her melanin.

She layered an oversized green sweater over a white shirt, wrapping a second, deeper green knit around her waist for contrast. The look was finished with green tights, a pop of red-and-white striping, and sky-high white platform boots.

It was giving preppy, varsity energy – vibrant, cool, and completely her. Minimal glam and a sleek ponytail kept the focus on the bold color story.

Look Four: Teyana Walks The Winner’s Circle In Cream Red Elegance

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

To close out the night, Teyana switched gears into full glamour mode. Her final look was a long-sleeve cream gown with deep red embroidery. The gown’s body-hugging silhouette showed off her figure while the intricate design added movement and drama. It was the kind of gown that oozed confidence and turned every head in the room.

Teyana Taylor didn’t just host the CFDA Awards; she embodied what the night stood for – creativity, confidence, and individuality through American fashion. Each look showed her range and style versatility. She’s the visionary, the rule-breaker, the style icon who wears art like a second skin.

And in true Teyana fashion, she didn’t miss.