Subscribe
Close
Beauty

What’s Really Going On With Path McGrath Labs

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs – And Why You Should Pay Attention

Published on January 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Pat McGrath is a legendary makeup artist and beauty brand founder who has transformed the industry.
  • Despite financial challenges, McGrath's company continues operating, and she maintains high-profile creative work.
  • This raises questions about how the industry supports Black creators and entrepreneurs facing headwinds.
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Source: Cindy Ord/MG25 / Getty


If you’ve been scrolling lately, you’ve probably seen the headlines about Pat McGrath and her makeup empire. Words like auction and bankruptcy have been floating around timelines, and for a lot of us who grew up watching Pat turn faces into art, it’s been jarring. Confusing. And it just doesn’t sit right.

So, let’s talk about what’s actually happening.

Pat McGrath Is A Beauty Icon, Transforming Faces, Spaces, & Places

For those who don’t know, Pat McGrath is the IT GIRL of makeup. In fact, the brand founder is one of the most influential makeup artists in fashion history. For decades, she has shaped how beauty looks on runways, in magazines, and on some of the most recognizable faces from every generation. Naomi Campbell. Angel Reese. Alek Wek. Olandria Carthen.

When she launched Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, she wanted to bring runway-level artistry to every makeup lover.

That meant bold pigments, rich colors, and true representation for everyday makeup wearers. Her Mothership palettes are everything. The textures, the pigments, the way Pat’s makeup looked on Black skin when so many brands still didn’t get it right? Revolutionary. Her brand felt like proof that luxury beauty could finally see us, understand us, and celebrate us.

By 2018, the company was valued at over a billion dollars. That is a major accomplishment for a Black woman-led beauty company only in existence for three years (at the time). But as multiple outlets have reported, the beauty market has shifted dramatically since then. Costs rose. Investor expectations changed. Growth became harder to sustain, especially for brands built on artistry and vision rather than mass trends.

Pat McGrath Labs Files For Bankruptcy While It’s Doors Remain Open

Pat McGrath Labs recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to multiple reports, this move will help the brand restructure debt and stabilize the business. The brand is not shutting down, but it is re-evaluating how products appear on shelves, funding, and more.

In fact, the company has been clear that it’s continuing to operate as usual. Products are still being sold. Teams are still working. Pat is still very much involved.

What’s also important – and often missing from the headlines – is that Pat herself hasn’t gone anywhere. She’s currently working with Louis Vuitton on its beauty expansion and is still actively in the industry.

In other words, her creative power is still in high demand. The woman who changed runway beauty forever didn’t suddenly lose her magic because of a balance sheet.

There’s also a bigger conversation here – what does this mean for other Black creators? If a brand with Pat McGrath’s influence, global reach, and cultural impact can hit financial headwinds, what does that say about how the industry supports others?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

beauty beauty brands most recent Newsletter Pat McGrath Labs style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row

History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

Bossip
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Stacey Rusch, Mary Cosby & More Housewives 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Sizzle & Slay

Bossip
"America's Next Top Model: College Edition, Cycle 19" Premiere

'I Went Too Far' — The 'ANTM' Reckoning Is Here And Tyra Banks Is Finally Owning It

MadameNoire
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

A Comeback Cut Short — Naomi Osaka Drops Out Of Australian Open For Heartbreaking Reason

MadameNoire
Trending
2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jackée Harry Opens Up About GLP-1s, Her Facelift & Feeling Like Herself Again

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet
11 Items
Athletes  |  Sammy Approved

Notable Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close