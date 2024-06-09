Subscribe
Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Motherhood And Her Surrogacy Journey

In a recent interview with "Times,"" Naomi Campbell revealed that she welcomed both of her children via a surrogate.

Published on June 9, 2024

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Naomi Campbell is a proud mother of two and is ready to share her road to motherhood with the world.

The supermodel recently did an interview with the Times where she shared that welcomed both of her children via gestational carriers. Campbell, who proudly calls herself a “single” mom, revealed that her both of her children, a daughter born in May 2021 and a son born in June 2023 were done via a surrogate.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” the 54 year old mother explained. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.” And because her babies are so importnt to her, Campbell has made privacy her priority as a mother, being careful not to sare her children’s names, faces publicly, or birthday’s publicly.

She also shared a message to other young women who are on the fence about having children due to them being “too expensive” telling the outlet what she’s shared to those girls who’ve expressed hesitancy. “You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'” she explained. “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

It’s Never Too Late To Be A Mother

Campbell initially welcomed her first child at 50 and her second at 53. With her son’s birth last year, she shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of her baby boy as she and her two-year-old daughter held his hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuFUy_YRDJH/

 

For the post’s caption, she wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙

It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾 📸 @candytman stylist @rodneyburns”

We love motherhood on Naomi Campbell!

