Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Celebrate The Athlete’s Birthday In Style

Cardi B stepped out looking snatched and fine for her man Steffon Digg's birthday.

Published on December 5, 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs recently celebrated the star athlete’s birthday in a way only the “Up” rapper could. The couple gathered with friends and family for a lively celebration that showcased not only their love for each other but also their swanky style.

As the crowd belted out Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” over a white cake, Diggs looked both grateful and cool in an eye-catching Nutcracker-inspired royal jacket (possibly a nod to the holiday season), which he paired with his usual braided hairstyle. Not to be fashionably outdone, Cardi matched her man’s fly in a body-hugging velvet dress that mimicked the embroidery on her boyfriend’s jacket in the back. The mother-of-four complemented her sleek dress with a 90s-inspired updo that elevated her entire look.

The festivities didn’t stop at cake and fashion. According to a report, during the birthday gathering in Miami, Cardi took over the night by performing a private, twerk-filled dance for Diggs. This bold, intimate gesture quickly became the highlight of the party. Many fans described the entire shindig as “couple-goals,” applauding the rapper’s effort to make the day special and personal. “Love to see people HAPPY, WINNING & LIVING THEIR BEST LIVES! Celebrate your ppl❤️,” commented one social media user under the above footage. Another chimed in saying that they are for whatever Cardi B and Diggs have going on. “🔥🔥🔥🔥 I like that she is not bothered, whatever agreement they got with each other is a money move, and they both about to get rich, and I do believe he loves her too.” Cardi and Diggs continued the night at what seemed to be a nightclub, with the entertainer captured dancing and rapping along to her song.

Cardi B Celebrates Steffon Digg’s Birthday in Style

Cardi B and Diggs have been going strong since they first appeared on the scene as a couple. This recent celebration feels especially significant as the couple not too long ago welcomed their first child together, a baby boy born in November.  Amid a busy year of new music and family milestones, the birthday tribute underscores a chapter of connection, celebration, and love for Cardi and Diggs.

We love to see Cardi and Diggs happy and living it up. We wish the couple all the best!

