Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Cardi B Shares First Photos With Her New Son And Stefon Diggs

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Share Their Love Under Newborn Son’s New Photo

Cardi B recently shook Instagram and the celebrity world when she posted the first photos of herself holding her newborn son.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B recently shook Instagram and the celebrity world when she posted the first photos of herself holding her newborn son, her child with NFL star Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots. While the baby’s face was hidden, the collection of images was enough to have us all swooning and in our feelings about the precious little bundle she held, looking, of course, absolutely fabulous.

The carousel opened with a photo of Cardi cradling the baby against her chest, while admiring her son and simultaneously emitting that new-mom glow. Her son looked peaceful in his mother’s arms as he donned New England Patriots gear, a nod to Diggs’ newest chapter in his football career. Another picture showed an intimate moment in the hospital, where she and Diggs admired their newborn together; a rare, almost serene glimpse into a relationship that has sparked speculation for months. The third photo showed the “Up” femcee giving the camera face as she nestled her son in her neck. And the final photo gave Cardi’s fans a closer look at the precious new bundle of joy.

Cardi kept the caption brief, writing simply: “11/4 🧸🩶🏈.” The post gained over 4 million likes as fans soaked up the exclusive moment. Thousands flooded her comments within minutes, but the one that drew the most attention came from Stefon Diggs himself. His messages, sweet and understated, were a public acknowledgment paired with private affection, adding another layer to the beautiful moment. “Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you,” he commented. The star athlete followed up with, “There he issssss,” and “Baby brim.”

Cardi Posts First Pictures of Her New Son with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Diggs first sparked dating rumors in October 2024after they were spotted together in public. In September 2025, Cardi announced she was pregnant with their first child together during an interview on CBS Mornings. She praised Diggs for making her “feel very safe” and described their bond as deeply supportive. Diggs, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship, has kept much of his personal life private. Still, this relationship has clearly become a significant chapter for both of them. 

Cardi’s decision to share her joy while shielding her baby’s identity is a continuation of a trend among celebrity parents who balance transparency with protection. However, with just a few photos and two numbers, Cardi B reminded the world that motherhood, even with all its complexity, is still her most powerful storyline.


Congrats, Cardi and Stefon!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

cardi b Newsletter Stefon Diggs

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Stasy Charles

Black Woman’s Viral Posts About Preferring White Men Re-Emerges After Her White Boyfriend Tragically Murders Her — Then Set Himself On Fire

MadameNoire

Pressed Much??! 9 Powerful Black Women Trump Has Targeted—And How They All Fought Back

MadameNoire
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All
8 Items
HelloBuzz

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

Michelle Obama style - The Look
20 Items
Style & Fashion

Michelle Obama’s Style Evolution: Iconic Moments That Inspired ‘The Look’

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show
11 Items
Style & Fashion

‘Sinners’ Leading Ladies Honored At Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation
Pop Culture

Karen Huger Returns To #RHOP With Style, Confidence & A Standing Ovation

Bravocon 2025
Pop Culture

Shade, Sisterhood & Style: 10 Top BravoCon 2025 Moments

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close