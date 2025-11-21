Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Share Their Love Under Newborn Son’s New Photo

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B recently shook Instagram and the celebrity world when she posted the first photos of herself holding her newborn son, her child with NFL star Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots. While the baby’s face was hidden, the collection of images was enough to have us all swooning and in our feelings about the precious little bundle she held, looking, of course, absolutely fabulous.

The carousel opened with a photo of Cardi cradling the baby against her chest, while admiring her son and simultaneously emitting that new-mom glow. Her son looked peaceful in his mother’s arms as he donned New England Patriots gear, a nod to Diggs’ newest chapter in his football career. Another picture showed an intimate moment in the hospital, where she and Diggs admired their newborn together; a rare, almost serene glimpse into a relationship that has sparked speculation for months. The third photo showed the “Up” femcee giving the camera face as she nestled her son in her neck. And the final photo gave Cardi’s fans a closer look at the precious new bundle of joy.

Cardi kept the caption brief, writing simply: “11/4 🧸🩶🏈.” The post gained over 4 million likes as fans soaked up the exclusive moment. Thousands flooded her comments within minutes, but the one that drew the most attention came from Stefon Diggs himself. His messages, sweet and understated, were a public acknowledgment paired with private affection, adding another layer to the beautiful moment. “Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you,” he commented. The star athlete followed up with, “There he issssss,” and “Baby brim.”

Cardi Posts First Pictures of Her New Son with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Diggs first sparked dating rumors in October 2024after they were spotted together in public. In September 2025, Cardi announced she was pregnant with their first child together during an interview on CBS Mornings. She praised Diggs for making her “feel very safe” and described their bond as deeply supportive. Diggs, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship, has kept much of his personal life private. Still, this relationship has clearly become a significant chapter for both of them.

Cardi’s decision to share her joy while shielding her baby’s identity is a continuation of a trend among celebrity parents who balance transparency with protection. However, with just a few photos and two numbers, Cardi B reminded the world that motherhood, even with all its complexity, is still her most powerful storyline.



Congrats, Cardi and Stefon!