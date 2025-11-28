If You Missed The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, Here Are The Celebrity Looks Everyone’s Talking About

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade always marks the start of the holiday season, and this year’s 99th annual celebration brought the joy, the nostalgia, and—most importantly—the style. Even with the crisp New York air, some of our favorite Black celebrities kept things warm with bold coats, playful textures, and luxe winter statements that lit up Manhattan from float to float.

Cynthia Erivo opened the show with elegance, Ciara brought pink ski-lodge energy to the Big Apple, and Busta Rhymes and Lil Jon turned Thanksgiving morning into a party. So, let’s get into our favorite parade moment – and the style that made them pop.

2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: Get Into Ciara’s Playful Baby Pink Float Fit

Ciara lit up the Colossal Wave of Wonder float by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in a pastel-pink winter look from Cordova. The Barbie-pink one-piece, oversized faux-fur cuffs, and matching fluffy boots turned the float into a full snow-glam moment. Cozy, fun, and perfectly on theme, it was the kind of bright holiday energy only Ciara can deliver.

2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: Teyana Taylor Served High-Fashion Holiday Drama

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Teyana rode through the parade on the Peacock float and still managed to turn the route into her own runway. She wore an ivory Moncler x Jil Sander coat covered in looped, sculptural detailing that created instant movement as the float made its way down Sixth Avenue. Styled with a sleek white hood and bright red gloves, the look felt warm, editorial, and completely her—proof that Teyana can deliver a statement on any stage, even a moving one.

Cynthia Erivo Gave Two Luxe Winter Looks

Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

Cynthia opened the parade and gave us range throughout the morning.

Her first look was a deep burgundy coat layered over tonal pieces and finished with a sharp fedora. The fit was so Cynthia – dramatic and elegant. For her second outfit, she switched to rich chocolate-brown layers and a long teddy coat.

One of the day’s most heartwarming moments came while she wore this second look. Cynthia spotted Queen Latifah in the crowd and sent her a hug from across Herald Square, which Latifah happily returned. It was a moment of sisterhood and style.

2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: Busta Rhymes Rocked A Snow-White Quilted Puffer, Lil Jon Says ‘Yeah!’

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Busta Rhymes hit the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chocolate Factory float with high energy and a look that matched the morning chill. His all-white quilted puffer jacket from Christopher Raxxy featured sculptural, cloud-like texture, paired with matching pants and crisp sneakers. With his signature gold chain layered on top, he turned a performance moment into a full winter fashion flex.



Lil Jon brought pure energy to the Toys“R”Us float. And, he did it in a look that matched the fun of the moment. The rapper rocked a bright red jacket layered over a crisp white turtleneck, paired with heavily distressed light-wash denim that added texture and edge. A blue beanie, black shades, oversized gloves, and his signature gold chains pulled everything together, giving him a playful-but-still-Lil-Jon vibe. While he performed “Turn Down For What,” the outfit and the energy was a millennial vibe.

Who doesn’t love a parade turned nostalgia moment turned block party? Happy Thanksgiving!