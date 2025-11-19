Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Cynthia Erivo Is Serving Spellbinding Style For The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Press Tour

Published on November 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

cynthia-erivo-wicked-for-good-press-looks

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Cynthia Erivo is stepping into her power in more ways than one. As she returns to the big screen in Wicked: For Good, the second film in the blockbuster musical franchise, she gives fans something extra to talk about. Her style during this new press tour has been bold, elegant, and unforgettable, making it the perfect moment for HelloBeautiful to highlight her best looks. Check out a gallery of Cynthia Erivo’s best Wicked: For Good press looks inside.

During the first Wicked movie rollout, Cynthia embraced green outfits from head to toe. This choice honored her character, Elphaba, who is known for her signature emerald skin. Now that the story is moving in a new and bold direction, Cynthia and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have decided to take a different approach. Instead of repeating the same green theme, they shifted into something more profound and stronger. Cynthia is now wearing darker colors, such as black and gray, which reflect Elphaba’s growth and power in the sequel.

Related Stories

One of Cynthia’s most talked-about looks appeared at the New York premiere. W Magazine reported that she wore a custom Balenciaga gown created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. The outfit included a dramatic cape, a sculpted bodice, and a feathered neckline that made her look like she stepped straight out of a high-fashion fantasy world. It was eye-catching, elegant, and instantly became one of her standout red carpet moments.

Erivo also delivered a show-stopping look at the Singapore premiere. This outfit featured a corseted dress with a sheer overlay and a unique hip cutout. It felt both modern and magical, blending soft details with a powerful silhouette that matched her character’s strength.

The London stops on the press tour added even more memorable fashion moments. At the European premiere, Cynthia wore a Prada gown with vinyl details that gave the classic A-line shape a futuristic twist. Later that evening, at a private screening, she switched into another all-black look. This time, she added a fun surprise by pairing the outfit with bright red slippers, likely inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia also wore a stunning Dior piece that paid tribute to Elphaba’s witch hat. The design came from Jonathan Anderson’s first runway collection for the fashion house. It blended costume inspiration with high-fashion craftsmanship in a way only Cynthia can.

As we approach the release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21, Cynthia’s press looks continue to celebrate her evolution as both an actress and a style icon. Each outfit shows confidence, creativity, and a deep connection to the character she brings to life on screen.

Now, take a look through the gallery to see Cynthia Erivo’s most unforgettable press tour moments.

Check out the gallery below:

1. NYC

Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere Source:Getty

A very unique look that is unforgettable. 

2. Singapore

Source:Instagram

She really can do no wrong when it comes to style. 

3. London

Source:instagram

There’s no place like home (read: Prada).

4. Close Up

"Wicked: For Good" European Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

All in the details. We know Ms. Erivo loves her fab nails. 

5. Draped In Dior

Source:Instagram

She knows how to make everything look signature and fit perfectly for her.

6. Brazil

Source:Instagram

Gray matters. This look delivered.

7. Laced In Alexander McQueen

Source:Instagram

The looks speak for themselves.

8. The Full Lace Look

Source:Instagram

Our favorite look so far.

Related Tags

celebrity news Cynthia Erivo Newsletter
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Lifetime's "Line Sisters" Atlanta Screening

Drew Sidora Says Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman Is Still Cellar Dwelling In The Basement---'I'm Still Going Through The Process'

Bossip
Mia Thornton

'Forever, MIAmor' Arrest: Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

Bossip
Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Spartan Slay!!!! 37 Norfolk State University 2025 Homecoming Hotties Who Shut. It. DOWN.

MadameNoire
Girlalala

TikTok Star Girlalala, 21, Tragically Shot Dead — Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder As City Girls' JT And More Pay Tribute

MadameNoire
More From HelloBeautiful
Beauty
Melanin Beauty Awards 2025
Beauty
Melanin Beauty Awards 2025
Beauty
Melanin Beauty Awards 2025
Beauty
Devi Brown - MBA 2025
9:23
Wellness
UK, Mature woman having head massage
9:23
Wellness
Happy woman laughing while taking a selfie in bed
9:23
Beauty
African woman street vendor, crafts thatch brooms, cars on the road , in a village in Botswana , in front of thatch grass bundles for roof ,sunny day of summer
9:23
Beauty
Trending
5 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Must-See Looks From The 2025 Governors Ball

Michelle Obama style - The Look
20 Items
Style & Fashion

Michelle Obama’s Style Evolution: Iconic Moments That Inspired ‘The Look’

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings

Ciara and Victoria Monet
Pop Culture

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All
8 Items
HelloBuzz

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation
Pop Culture

Karen Huger Returns To #RHOP With Style, Confidence & A Standing Ovation

Cardi B attends an in-store signing/meet and greet at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach
Pop Culture

‘One More Reason To Be The Best Version Of Me’: Cardi B After Delivering Baby Number 4

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close