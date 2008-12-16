HELLO BEAUTIFUL GIVEAWAY: 5 Questions with Keisha Whitaker

Ladies, this contest has ended. Please join us in congratulating the winners of the HelloBeautiful Kissable Couture giveaway. Click here for info.

By Nazneen Patel

Being the wife of an Oscar-winning Hollywood A-lister like Forest Whitaker isn’t always easy. But Keisha Whitaker is a powerhouse herself. Formerly an actress, Whitaker has recently launched her own cosmetics line, Kissable Couture, with business partner and celeb makeup artist AJ Crimson. The philosophy by which she approaches beauty in today’s hectic world is a lot like her personality: easy, casual, effortless, and classy.

That in mind, Kissable Couture is a line of fun, flirty shades of lip gloss for every season, and I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with Mrs. Whitaker about her new project.

Why did you create a cosmetic/lip color company?

I started Kissable Couture with my partner AJ. He used to be my makeup artist for red carpets and [other events] and we talked about coming up with our own product line after seeing people put out products that weren’t up to par. There was a hole in the market for a luxury cosmetics line, so last September we put out our first product: lip gloss. I have a background in fashion and AJ in make-up, so that’s how we came up with the name.

How did you come up with the names for the colors?

The first collection we put out was called the “First Kiss Collection,” and the names of the colors are all boys I or friends of mine have kissed. Two of the names include the first boy I kissed and the boy I married! The following collections are called “Love Inspires”, “Bare Your Soul”, “Transitions”, and we have a Holiday minis collection that features our top 5 shades. It makes a great stocking stuffer!

What do you want women to feel when they wear Kissable Couture?

Well, the packaging for all Kissable Couture products is really beautiful. It’s like receiving a gift. I want women to feel special, like they’re being pampered. Lip gloss is perfect for this because it’s like the frosting on a cake. I want women to feel beautiful and chic.

What’s next for Kissable Couture?

Right now we are focused on lip gloss, but by next fall we want to branch out into lots of areas. We are really excited about our product and we want to get it right before we move on.

What are three beauty items you never leave the house with?

I never leave the house without my Kissable Couture minis, MAC blot powder, and mascara. I really believe that all you need is lip gloss and mascara – and you’re done.

