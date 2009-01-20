CLOSE
Designers Pitch Inaugural Wear to Michelle

Note: Rumor has it that Michelle Obama that for her inagural ball gown she’s selected designer Narciso Rodriguez.

Ever since Barack Obama won the 2008 Presidential election, designers everywhere have been submitting their sketches for what they think the first family should don for the Inaugural Ball. So what will Michelle choose for herself and the girls?

Women’s Wear Daily has a great online gallery of all the designer submissions so far. Take a look here, then tell us what your favorite sketch is!

