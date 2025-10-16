Subscribe
Angel Reese Owns The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Runway

Angel Reese’s Strut Slays On The Court & The Victoria’s Secret Runway – See Why

Angel Reese manifested her first runway moment ... and then made it happen.

Published on October 15, 2025

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Source: George Chinsee / Getty

Under the soft pink lights of New York City, Angel Reese transformed the Victoria’s Secret runway into her own court — and yes, she owned it. From her voluminous curls and deep side part to that confident strut and flawless beauty, Angel served the girls just as effortlessly as she scores.

The Bayou Barbie showed up, showed out, and reminded everyone why she’s that girl.

Angel Rees Victoria’s Secret Debut: Manifestation Is A Real Thing

Earlier in the day, Angel gave fans a peek behind the glam with backstage photos that had social media in a chokehold. Dressed in a pink striped robe with her legs crossed and her hair in rollers, she looked every bit the star preparing to make fashion history.

While getting ready for the show, Angel spoke to Vogue about the power of manifestation. She reminded the magazine that she attended the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as a guest and posted that she’d walk in it one day.

“And I am,” she said proudly.  Angel shared that she speaks positivity into her life and manifested this very moment – her first-ever runway with wings.

Angel Reese Victoria’s Secret Debut: The Bayo Barbie Slayed

When it came time to hit the stage, the Louisiana State University star did not disappoint. She floated in a soft pink cropped top and delicate lace bra, paired with angel wings.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Later, she switched into a romantic lace set. The set featured 3D pink flowers and a feathered robe that trailed behind her like an entourage. Every step said what we already know: Angel does everything big.

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

She wasn’t flying solo, either. Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Sunni” Lee graced the runway with her gold-medal poise, while plus-size powerhouse Precious Lee brought her signature curves and confidence to the stage. Supermodels Anok Yai and Ashley Graham also turned heads, rounding out a lineup that celebrated beauty in every shade, shape, and stride.

Angel Reese Victoria’s Secret Debut: Celebs Like Jordie Smith & Jordyn Woods Spotted

And the magic didn’t stop on the runway. Celebrities and influencers lit up the pink carpet, each redefining sexy and stylish. Cameras caught Jodie Smith, Law Roach, and Jordyn Woods among the star-studded crowd. Each added to the night’s energy and nostalgia.

There’s something about Victoria’s Secret that still pulls on our glam-loving hearts. The celebs clearly felt it too. Angel brought that nostalgia into the modern day – blending style and sport the way only she can. She served the girls a look and a legacy at the same time.

