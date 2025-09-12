NYFW: Law Roach Hosts A Star-Studded Luxury Vintage Event In NYC

Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Takes Over NYFW With Vintage Luxury

The Image Architect teamed up with WGACA for a luxury-filled NYFW night where every detail, down to the fits, was a fashion moment.

Published on September 12, 2025

Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) isn’t just about runways—it’s about those swanky, secret after-hours that keep the city buzzing. On September 11, no one did it bigger than celebrity stylist, commentator, and image architect himself: Law Roach. Partnering with What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA), an iconic vintage luxury retailer, Law threw one of the most exclusive events of the week.

The night’s vibes oozed with pure fashion royalty. But of course it did. Luxury Law was announced as the store’s newest ambassador – a perfect match considering WGACA’s vault of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Chanel, Gucci, and more. (The girls that know, know.)

The star power in the room didn’t disappoint. The Combs twins, D’Lila and Jessie, walked in serving black-on-black sophistication: tailored suits, rimmed glasses, and retro pin-up curls. Youthful, fresh, yet so polished they looked like they stepped straight off a runway.

Keri Hilson glowed in a satin, iridescent brown two-piece that shimmered under the lights. Her hair? Big, curly, and bold – exactly the kind of statement energy NYFW calls for.

Then came our girl, Joseline Hernandez, with a whole new energy. Trading her usual bold fits for something softer, she stunned in a tan, long-sleeve maxi that hugged every curve. Soft, black crimped hair and glam makeup sealed the look—demure but still a showstopper.

Ryan Destiny, one of Roach’s longtime muses, kept it cool in a relaxed blazer-and-jeans combo. Paired with a chic bob, her look was understated but still sharp—exactly the kind of effortless drip only Ryan can pull off.

But Law didn’t stop there. Beyond the party, he also linked with The Dominick Hotel to curate an NYFW luxury package featuring his book, a 1942 spa treatment, caviar, and more of his personal indulgences.

This NYFW is different. Luxury Law isn’t just styling and slaying the streets. Law is in his era, shaping conversations, hosting events, and shifting energy.

