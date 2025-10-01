Subscribe
Angel Reese Stuns With Sultry Side-Bang At NYFF Premiere

See why Angel Reese’s hair moment was the best accessory on the New York Film Festival red carpet.

Published on October 1, 2025

Angel Reese Serves A Sultry Side-Bang At The House Of Dynamite Premiere "A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Angel Reese showed up to the A House for Dynamite premiere serving star power, sultry glam, and undeniable main-character energy. The WNBA star stepped into the spotlight with a look that was sultry, sophisticated, and undeniably grown. Angel gave us a beauty moment we’re still talking about.

Angel Reese’s Sultry Side-Bang Moment Is Everything

Angel’s look began with a statement-making hairstyle: a deep side part and heavy bang that channeled Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. Styled in soft, voluminous waves that framed her face to perfection, the dramatic swoop fell effortlessly across one eye — adding a layer of mystery and high drama.

It’s a look that’s as timeless as it is modern, a classic signature for glamour girls who love the power of a side part and heavy bang. We’ve seen it on “it girls” across eras — from Beyoncé on stage to the cast of Dreamgirls glam to the late Aaliyah, who turned the deep side swoop into a cultural staple. Angel’s look was styled by @arrogant_tae123.

Face Card Never Declines: Angel Is Exactly Who She Says She Is

Angel’s beauty look kept the same energy. Her skin was radiant and smooth, her makeup glowing but understated, highlighting her natural features without overpowering them. A glossy nude lip and lashes gave her a soft finish. And those bold red nails added just the right amount of boss edge.

See details from makeup artist @makeupbylatisha.

Angel paired her beauty moment with a fitted black dress that hugged her every curve with sophistication and ease. The silhouette was sleek, the details subtle but strong — proof that sometimes less truly is more. It was elegance without effort, confidence without apology, and the A-list energy was undeniable as she posed for photos next to Idris Elba.

This red carpet moment is just the latest chapter in Angel’s evolution. She has been merging sport and style since her LSU days. The “Unapologetically Angel” host continues to redefine what it looks like to be a fashion-forward athlete. Now, as she dominates the WNBA, hosts her own podcast, and turns heads at major events, Angel Reese is expanding her influence far beyond the basketball court.

With this look – the bang, the glow, the curves, and the confidence – Angel is that girl. She is once again reminding the world that she is exactly who she says she is. And the spotlight looks good on her.

