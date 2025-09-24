Beneath The Brush: Kenya Alexis Is The MUA Behind Your Favorite Celebrity Beauty Beat

Source: Dalvin Adams / other

Welcome to “Beneath The Brush,” where we explore the stories behind some of the most notable MUAs in the game. Each feature will highlight the “why” for each MUA and showcase their career trajectories, go-to products, and makeup tips.



“Growing up, my mom was definitely a beauty girl,” celebrity MUA Kenya Alexis tells HelloBeautiful. “She did makeup in the ’90s and has been a hairstylist her entire life.” With a deep affinity for an arched brow, a smooth matte base, and a juicy lip, Alexis’ mom captivated her with how the art form can enhance any canvas.



As intrigue transformed into practice, Alexis began honing her skills during her teenage years. “I began doing makeup on my mother, sister, and all my friends,” the Los Angeles-based MUA shares. “I was also in dance, and every year we had our annual recital, people would ask me to help with their makeup. It turned into being ‘my thing’ that people associated me with.” Since then, the creative decided to take her talents seriously and enter the professional MUA space.

Love MakeUp? Get more! Join the Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While most folks believe that formal training is essential for success, the self-taught MUA’s career is a testament that success is attainable no matter your starting point. Represented by Opus Beauty, Alexis has a rolodex of A-list clientele, including Nicki Minaj, Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, and more. And these days, she’s been getting praise for her work with Love Island USA Season 7 breakout stars Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen — two connections she’s made thanks to her relationship with Palmer.

“I remember watching ‘Love Island’ with my friends Matthew and Reggie, stylists who ended up working with Chelley and Olandria. We said we wanted to work with them because they were our favorites on the show,” the creative says. “When Keke Palmer interviewed them, she actually mentioned me. I decided to DM Chelley myself, and our first time working together was on a content shoot with JPW Photo. We instantly clicked. Soon after, I asked if she had glam for the reunion. She said not yet, but it just so happened I was already going to be in New York, so I told her I’d love to work with her. She said yes, and I was so excited. It all felt full circle.”

Source: Kenya Alexis / other

Although Alexis’ work— including being the recipient of the 2023 CR Makeup Award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards—speaks for itself, the creative remains humble. As a young Black woman with many dreams to achieve, she’s committed to making her clients happy and continuing to make her mark in the industry.

Below, Kenya Alexis discusses her definition of beauty, makeup hacks to avoid, beauty kit must-haves, and more.

Kenya Alexis shares how she defines beauty:

“Beauty is a feeling to me. It’s the moment when you stand in front of the mirror and think, “OMG, I’m so pretty.” It’s when you leave the salon and you feel untouchable, or when your skin is glowing and you feel like a goddess. Beauty is when you know you are exactly who you are.”

Her makeup heroes:

“Pat McGrath, Kevyn Aucoin, and Sam Fine are a few of my heroes. They defined the glam we still use as a blueprint today. Their impact is timeless. And you still have people trying to mimic their looks decades later. That’s iconic, and I want to get to a place where my work exists forever the way theirs does.”

Three must-haves in Kenya’s kit:

1. The Embryolisse moisturizer because it works on so many skin types and also doubles as a primer.

Shop Now



2. The Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer because it’s a staple you can always count on.

Shop Now

3. The Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glow because it keeps my clients glowing.

Shop Now



Go-to makeup tip:



“Study your face before applying makeup. Do you want your eyes to look bigger? Do you want your nose to look more snatched? Want higher-looking cheeks? Be intentional with your glam. It’s not just about putting products on. It’s about customizing techniques to enhance your unique features. And never skip prep. For example, I always start by prepping the lips with Vaseline to stay smooth and hydrated under any lip look. You can even use a light layer under the eyes if extra hydration is needed before concealer. Always remember hydrated skin is happy skin.”

One makeup trend she believes is going out of style:

“Hopefully the clean girl aesthetic, lol. I love a natural look, but when it becomes stigmatizing to people who like a more expressive glam, that’s when I don’t love it. Makeup is supposed to be fun and imaginative, and show a little bit of your personality. Sometimes “clean” doesn’t mean bare or minimal.”

One makeup hack to avoid:

​​”Over-baking. Not every skin type can handle a lot of powder. It’s flattering on some, but cakey and heavy on others. Don’t fall for the trend. Go with what works best for your skin.”

Advice for aspiring MUAS:

“Work, work, work. Don’t be afraid to work for nothing in the beginning. I did a ton of unpaid work during my early days, and even though I wasn’t getting paid, I was getting portfolio work and a name. Don’t quit, and don’t be afraid to recreate looks that you like from other MUAs until you find your style. Don’t let it faze you if every look doesn’t end up as planned. Keep improving.”

