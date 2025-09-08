Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Steal Olandria Carthen’s Radiant VMA Red Carpet Golden Glow

Everyone’s been asking about her melanin shine - now we finally have the answer.

Published on September 8, 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

When Olandria Carthen graced the 2025 MTV VMA red carpet on September 7, all eyes turned to her. The Love Island USA breakout star shut it down in a fiery red sheer corset gown with matching gloves and heels. Sis looked TF good.

No one is shocked, though. One thing about Olandria, the Bama Barbie is going to ‘Barbie.’

Steal Olandria Carthen’s Radiant VMA Red Carpet Shine

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

But beyond the bold fit, what we were also obsessed with was her skin. Olandria had social media comments buzzing, asking about her glow, the products she uses, and how her skin looks so unreal!

Fans have been trying to figure out Olandria’s secret all season. Her skin literally looks dewy, glowy, like porcelain – and shiny – all at the same time. What kind of sisterhood ancestral sorcery is this?

Now we finally know.

Skin Secret Unlocked: Olandria’s Makeup Artist Kenya Alexis Teams Us With Vaseline For The VMAs

Thanks to an email from her glam squad, we’ve learned that celebrity makeup artist Kenya Alexis was behind the glow. She teamed up with Vaseline’s brand-new Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils to create that spotlight-ready shine.

For her VMAs moment, Kenya smoothed the Golden Hour Glow oil across Olandria’s décolleté, arms, and legs. The lightweight formula melted into her melanin like silk, leaving behind a radiant shimmer that lit up under the cameras without looking greasy.

Think moisturized, luminous, goddess energy in a bottle.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a Sunlit Glow shade that adds a peachy-champagne sheen, with the same cocoa butter hydration and soft Vanilla Cocoa fragrance.

Translation: the glow is here to stay.

From the villa to the red carpet, Olandria has kept us captivated. And now she’s finally letting us in on her glow. Because when one of us shines, we all shine.

