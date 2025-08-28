Subscribe
When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

From viral wig swaps to icy power suits, the rapper is serving high-fashion drama while facing a $24M lawsuit.

Published on August 28, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Source: BG025/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Cardi B may technically be taking the stand, but it’s her courtroom style that’s doing all the talking. The rapper is turning her Los Angeles civil trial into a gag-worthy fashion moment, serving statement suits, flawless wigs, and Hollywood glam.

In true Cardi B fashion, the “Bongos” femcee is bringing the drama, and fans are just as locked into her looks as they are with what’s happening in the courtroom.

Cardi B Trial Fashion: Leave It To The Femcee To Be Runway Chic Mid-Testimony

On August 25, Cardi kicked things off in a sharp black tailored jacket and a short black pixie-cut wig that immediately went viral. Think “Another Love Song” Toni Braxton or classic Boomerang Halle Berry. Cardi was posh and poised as her LA trial began.

For her first full day on the stand, she arrived in a gray tweed suit with a shaggy, fringed jacket. The fashion icon paired it with glossy beige heels and a multicolor Louis Vuitton Chrissie bag studded with gold.

But it was the wig switch-up that stole the show: a bleach-blonde style with Old Hollywood curls. The look was so flawless that it seemed to “confuse” the opposing attorney and kept the entire courtroom on its toes.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

On her second day of testimony, August 27, Cardi opted for an all-white power suit. She rocked a blazer with rounded shoulders and wide-leg trousers. The Jacquemus suit was tailored to perfection. Cardi styled the posh piece with oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses, soft, voluminous black waves, and her Chrissie LV bag for color.

Leave it to Cardi B to be runway-ready in the middle of a public courthouse.

Cardi B Trial Fashion: What Is The Case Behind The Clothes

Behind the viral outfits is a serious court battle. Cardi is being sued by security guard Emani Ellis. He alleges the rapper assaulted her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office back in 2018 while she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture. Ellis is seeking $24 million in damages.

The trial is ongoing in Los Angeles, with additional witnesses expected to testify. But if Cardi’s first few appearances are any indication, the final verdict may come second to the impact of her courtroom style.

