Subscribe
Pop Culture

Cardi B Flosses Her Fashion Status In 'Imaginary Playerz' Visuals

Cardi B Claims The Fashion Crown In Luxurious ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Visuals

Cardi B dropped the visuals for her new Jay-Z-approved single "Imaginary Playerz," and she's claiming fashion dominance over her rap counterparts.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Cardi B had some big shoes to fill sampling Jay Z’s beloved “Imaginary Player.” Luckily, the fashion icon has a plethora to choose from, which she reminds us of in the recently released visuals for her modern take on the hip-hop classic.

With bars like “I got more Gaultier than Jean, probably” and “I’m a legend, they gonna hang my heels from the power lines,” Cardi B embodies Jay’s braggadocious flow; and the ostentatious visuals bring that same high roller action. Budget doesn’t seem like it was a part of the conversation. From luxurious hangers to vintage cars in couture gowns, Cardi is claiming fashion dominance over her rap counterparts. “I’m a star but I’ll smack you, don’t get starstruck!” she rapped sparking critics to wonder is she was sending shots at her former foe.

Cardi B: “Imaginary Playerz”

Cardi earned her street cred on the BX streets, to acquire a sample from Jay is a win in itself. Cardi has risen to hip-hop royalty and she’s not holding back when it comes to protecting her crown. “Imaginary Playerz” follows the viral “Outside” which she used to generate buzz around her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama.

Fans have mixed reviews of Cardi’s “Imaginary Playerz.”

2025 has been a comeback year for Cardi. She had her third baby, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, debuted a hot new boo and got back in the studio. If the album is sounding anything like her first two songs, Cardi will have another banger on her hands.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Am I The Drama Cardi Imaginary Playerz Jay Z Neil Mockford

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close