Cardi B Claims The Fashion Crown In Luxurious ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Visuals

Cardi B Flosses Her Fashion Status In 'Imaginary Playerz' Visuals
Cardi B had some big shoes to fill sampling Jay Z’s beloved “Imaginary Player.” Luckily, the fashion icon has a plethora to choose from, which she reminds us of in the recently released visuals for her modern take on the hip-hop classic.
With bars like “I got more Gaultier than Jean, probably” and “I’m a legend, they gonna hang my heels from the power lines,” Cardi B embodies Jay’s braggadocious flow; and the ostentatious visuals bring that same high roller action. Budget doesn’t seem like it was a part of the conversation. From luxurious hangers to vintage cars in couture gowns, Cardi is claiming fashion dominance over her rap counterparts. “I’m a star but I’ll smack you, don’t get starstruck!” she rapped sparking critics to wonder is she was sending shots at her former foe.
Cardi B: “Imaginary Playerz”
Cardi earned her street cred on the BX streets, to acquire a sample from Jay is a win in itself. Cardi has risen to hip-hop royalty and she’s not holding back when it comes to protecting her crown. “Imaginary Playerz” follows the viral “Outside” which she used to generate buzz around her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama.
Fans have mixed reviews of Cardi’s “Imaginary Playerz.”
2025 has been a comeback year for Cardi. She had her third baby, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, debuted a hot new boo and got back in the studio. If the album is sounding anything like her first two songs, Cardi will have another banger on her hands.
