Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Choreographer and dancer Taylor Terry is lighting up the internet (and stages) with her fierce, flawless moves. From touring with Chris Brown to setting TikTok on fire, Taylor is the moment. We’ve been obsessed, and it’s time you got to know the powerhouse behind the heels and hip thrusts.

Here are five things to know about the rising dance icon.

1. She’s Been Slaying on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl Tour.

Taylor’s been booked and busy this summer, most recently taking over the stage during Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour stop in Manchester, England, in June. She dominated the performance with high-energy moves, floor work that would have made our knees buckle, and undeniable star power, stealing the spotlight from the all-male crew present.

One fan, @VickySmith90, who caught Taylor in action on TikTok during the Breezy Bowl show in June, summed it up perfectly:

“Oh, Ms. Taylor did the damn thing and left ZERO crumbs.”

2. She was the Star of Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Video

Remember the hot video girl in Brown’s steamy 2022 visual for “Under The Influence?” Yeah, that was Taylor front and center, bringing serious heat alongside the singer. Taylor could be seen grinding and throwing it back at Brown throughout the video. Their chemistry was next-level, turning the music video into a viral sensation.

Let’s just say…the internet felt every moment of that performance.

3. She Choreographed Ciara’s “Ecstasy” Video

After working with Ciara in 2022, a major career moment came for Taylor in April 2024 when she was given the opportunity to choreograph the star’s sultry “Ecstasy” music video. The visual is packed with challenging, hypnotic moves, including a chair routine that looks like Cici is gliding across water.

Even while battling illness, Taylor showed up and delivered. In a post shared April 8, the dancer revealed that she “woke up sick as a dog” the day she had to teach Ciara for the music video, but everything worked out according to plan. Cici picked up on her challenging choreography within seconds.

“She learned so much choreo & tricks in just 2 days. Our last rehearsal was on my Bday & she made me cookies,” Taylor recalled.

The experience was deeply personal for the dancer, who grew up idolizing the Grammy-nominated singer.

“I’m so happy and in disbelief. I was offered this opportunity to choreograph a video for THEE Ciara?!?! But most of all, I am so grateful to God that he seen me fit for this and the many more things he has in store for me,” she continued. “@ciara, you are really such a queen in every sense of the word. You’re so beautiful inside and out. An amazing mom, artist, wife & leader. Thank you for allowing me to come into your space and share some pieces of me with you. You’re an amazing partner in the studio. And I appreciate all your feedback. From replaying your videos BACK TO BACK ON DVR with my sister & having your choreography DVDs on replay when I was little, to be able to now be able to choreograph or just be in a room with you has been unbelievable! You really have been such a light since I’ve met you. Love you so much! I know you’re tired of me saying it BUT, THANK U.”

4. She Teaches Her Signature Moves

Want to move like Taylor? Well, you’re in luck. The busy dancer makes time to teach group classes through her brand Heelaholics Anonymous, where students learn to dance in heels, twerk like a pro, and build confidence on the floor. Her last class was in Atlanta this April, and fingers crossed for more dates soon.

5. She’s a Model, Too

Taylor isn’t just a dancer; she’s a full-blown multi-hyphenate. In 2024, she landed modeling gigs, including campaigns for AliExpress, proving she’s just as fierce in front of the camera as she is on stage. Taylor Terry is just getting started, and whether she’s dancing, choreographing, modeling, or teaching, you’d better keep watching. This queen is moving, shaking, and making serious strides in the dance world.

