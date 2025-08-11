Subscribe
Shana Renee Stephenson Is Reshaping How The World Views Women’s Sports

Shana Renee Stephenson is reshaping how the world views women's sports as the Chief Brand Officer of the New York Liberty.

Published on August 11, 2025

Shana Renee Stevenson
Source: Courtesy Of Talent / Courtesy Of Talent

When Shana Renee Stephenson steps into a room, she brings strategy, vision, and a deep-rooted love for culture. As the Chief Brand Officer for the New York Liberty, one of the WNBA’s most storied franchises, Stephenson is not just shaping a team, she’s reshaping how the world sees women’s sports.

With a career steeped in marketing, sports media, and storytelling, Shana Renee has long been a quiet force behind some of the most powerful narratives in entertainment and athletics. But at the New York Liberty, her role as Chief Brand Officer has positioned her front and center, where her bold ideas and unwavering commitment to authenticity are turning heads and shifting perspectives.

In a league that’s surging in popularity and cultural influence, the Liberty have emerged as more than just championship contenders. They’re a brand—a movement—that mirrors the energy, style, and ambition of New York City itself. And that evolution is no accident.

Under her leadership, the Liberty’s brand has become synonymous with empowerment, creativity, and community. It’s a vision rooted in the belief that athletes should be celebrated for their whole selves, on and off the court.

A Harlem resident and lifelong lover of sports, Stephenson grew up watching women fight for visibility in arenas dominated by men. Her work today is a full-circle moment, pouring back into the game while rewriting the rules for how it’s marketed, consumed, and remembered.

But beyond the titles and triumphs, what stands out most about Shana Renee is her care. Her care for the culture. Her care for the players. Her care for the next generation of young girls watching, dreaming, and realizing what’s possible when women lead.

In her, the New York Liberty, and the city it represents, have a fearless storyteller. A connector. A cultural architect who understands that building a brand isn’t just about logos and taglines. It’s about legacy.

Shana Renee Stevenson
Source: Courtesy Of Talent / Courtesy Of Talent

And Shana Renee Stephenson? She’s just getting started.

Join us for She Did That. x New York Liberty’s POWER PLAYS event on August 26 at Barclays Center to meet Shana and learn more about the women impacting the world of sports.

Click here to grab your tickets!

