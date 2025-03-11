Subscribe
MakeUp

Glow Like Your Aura! Match Your Makeup To Your Unique Energy

Aura reader Stephanie Gunther from Twelve Month Aura dishes on the aura makeup trend.

Published on March 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait, skincare and confident black woman with beauty, glow and shine on studio background. Face, serious and African model in makeup cosmetics for dermatology, aesthetic and spa facial treatment

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Looking for a way to spice up your makeup routine? Give Aura Beauty a try.

Aura reader Stephanie Gunther from Twelve Month Aura explained this trending beauty concept in Glamour. The process involves taking photos to reveal the colors present in a person’s aura, with each hue symbolizing different aspects of their personality. Once determined, they can use the colors of their aura to create a stunning makeup look.

According to Gunther, when someone comes in for an aura reading, they must place their palms on hand plates while their photo is taken. The hand plates are designed to detect the energy they’re emitting in that exact moment, providing insight into their aura.

“Basically, our bodies emit energy, and we have energy centers that run up and down our spine,” Gunther said. “Each of those centers is called a chakra, and depending on what’s going on in your life, your energy moves between those spaces. That hand plate is picking up the frequencies you’re emitting, and through that, it then transfers the color of your frequencies onto your photograph, and then your reader can take that photograph and talk to you about what’s going on.”

The process gets interesting from there. Once your photo is taken, the spiritual expert can detect different elements tucked away in your aura based on the colors present in the photo. For example, auric colors like red are associated with strength, passion, and being grounded. It represents stability, creativity, and a fiery energy, often signifying momentum and movement.

Orange, on the other hand, is linked to creativity, vibrancy, and empathy, emerging when someone is ready to explore new things and seek fresh experiences, while yellow reflects confidence, joy, and intellect, often found in those who are big thinkers, outgoing, and intellectually driven. The colors can be used to design a fierce look that you can coordinate with elements of your outfits, hair, or other fashion items that make you stand out.

Read the full story on MadameNoire.com.

RELATED STORIES:

These 7 Must-Have Beauty Products Will Enhance Your Glam Session

11 Black Celebrity Beauty Brands Running The Beauty World

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

makeup Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Skin Care

How These HBCU Seniors Balance Eczema Care & Confidence

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs

The Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purrr" Los Angeles Premiere Screening
4 Items
Celebrity News

Rest In Peace: Rolling Ray’s Most Iconic TV Moments

USA - The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles - arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion

Top Celebrity Looks We Love From Giorgio Armani: See Fashion Moments From Rihanna, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, & More

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-MTV-AWARD
9 Items
Style & Fashion

Style Gallery: Top VMA Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

Beautiful African American woman in a garden hot tub hot tub
Lifestyle

Repeat After Me Sis: 5 September Affirmations

The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025
Pop Culture

Sanaa Lathan Gets Warm Welcome At LA Sparks Game

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Four
Style & Fashion

3 Ways To Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close