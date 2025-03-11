Glow Like Your Aura! Match Your Makeup To Your Unique Energy

Looking for a way to spice up your makeup routine? Give Aura Beauty a try.

Aura reader Stephanie Gunther from Twelve Month Aura explained this trending beauty concept in Glamour. The process involves taking photos to reveal the colors present in a person’s aura, with each hue symbolizing different aspects of their personality. Once determined, they can use the colors of their aura to create a stunning makeup look.

According to Gunther, when someone comes in for an aura reading, they must place their palms on hand plates while their photo is taken. The hand plates are designed to detect the energy they’re emitting in that exact moment, providing insight into their aura.

“Basically, our bodies emit energy, and we have energy centers that run up and down our spine,” Gunther said. “Each of those centers is called a chakra, and depending on what’s going on in your life, your energy moves between those spaces. That hand plate is picking up the frequencies you’re emitting, and through that, it then transfers the color of your frequencies onto your photograph, and then your reader can take that photograph and talk to you about what’s going on.”

The process gets interesting from there. Once your photo is taken, the spiritual expert can detect different elements tucked away in your aura based on the colors present in the photo. For example, auric colors like red are associated with strength, passion, and being grounded. It represents stability, creativity, and a fiery energy, often signifying momentum and movement.

Orange, on the other hand, is linked to creativity, vibrancy, and empathy, emerging when someone is ready to explore new things and seek fresh experiences, while yellow reflects confidence, joy, and intellect, often found in those who are big thinkers, outgoing, and intellectually driven. The colors can be used to design a fierce look that you can coordinate with elements of your outfits, hair, or other fashion items that make you stand out.

