Essence Atkins has been entertaining us with her gorgeous smile and comedic wit on our television screens for almost 40 years. The seasoned actress launched her career guest starring on The Cosby Show and “Family Matters” before landing a permanent role on shows like Under One Roof, Half & Half, and Smart Guy.

Despite contributing nearly four decades to the entertainment industry, Atkins doesn’t look a day over 40. The actress is proud of her 52 years on earth and credits her endless supply of peace to her youthful glow.

We caught up with the First Wives Club actress during Essence Fest to discuss her secret to aging backward, her favorite affirmations, and her latest role in CBS’s comedy series, Poppa’s House.

Essence Atkins Shares The Secret To Her Youthful Glow At Age 52

Most actors in Hollywood reject the aging process with Botox and fillers, but Atkins has fully embraced the gift of aging. While her skincare routine likely involves typical things like staying hydrated, applying moisturizer, and thoroughly removing excess oils and dirt from the face, the 52-year-old actress says her youthful glow is the result of prioritizing joy and authenticity in her life.

“I had an event for CBS to launch the show, Poppa’s House, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she looks great.’ And then a couple of people were like, ‘Of course she looks great, she got all her makeup on. Of course, she looks great; she’s done this and done that,'” she tells me in an exclusive interview.

“And so I took all my makeup off, and I did a little video, and I’m like, Y’all, this is the fountain of peace. This is the fountain of joy. This is the fountain of authenticity. This is the fountain of not being incongruent with what you say and what you do. That is what this is. It is the practice of being okay to be who you really are and show up in excellence and show up, more importantly, in gratitude and kindness. So if there’s a secret to my youthful appearance, it ain’t Botox; See, it moves. It ain’t fillers; there’s lines. It is really about generosity. It’s really about showing up in service. It’s really about showing up appreciative of what everyone contributes. That will keep you young,” she continues.

It is obvious that Atkins lives in gratitude and joy, judging by flawless skin. With 52 years of wisdom under her belt, we inquired about the top three affirmations that helps keep her grounded.

“I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me, no weapon formed against me sharp prosper, and Essence, I’m proud of you,” she says with a warm smile.

Essence Atkins is set to star in the comedy series Poppa’s House

Atkins continues to bless us with her comedic talent in CBS’s latest comedy series, Poppa’s House. The show stars Poppa, played by Damon Wayans, a divorced and esteemed radio show host, who finds himself challenged by his new co-host Ivy, played by Atkins. The show explores his journey of balancing a new work dynamic while parenting his adult son, Damon, played by his son, Damon Wayans, Jr.

The comedy is scheduled to air on CBS on September 1 and stream on Paramount +.

