Subscribe
Beauty

Essence Atkins Shares The Secret To Her Youthful Glow At Age 52

The secret to Essence Atkins' youthful glow just might be the secret to living a happy life.

Published on July 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Essence Atkins has been entertaining us with her gorgeous smile and comedic wit on our television screens for almost 40 years. The seasoned actress launched her career guest starring on The Cosby Show and “Family Matters” before landing a permanent role on shows like Under One Roof, Half & Half, and Smart Guy.

Despite contributing nearly four decades to the entertainment industry, Atkins doesn’t look a day over 40. The actress is proud of her 52 years on earth and credits her endless supply of peace to her youthful glow.

We caught up with the First Wives Club actress during Essence Fest to discuss her secret to aging backward, her favorite affirmations, and her latest role in CBS’s comedy series, Poppa’s House.

Essence Atkins Shares The Secret To Her Youthful Glow At Age 52

Most actors in Hollywood reject the aging process with Botox and fillers, but Atkins has fully embraced the gift of aging. While her skincare routine likely involves typical things like staying hydrated, applying moisturizer, and thoroughly removing excess oils and dirt from the face, the 52-year-old actress says her youthful glow is the result of prioritizing joy and authenticity in her life.

“I had an event for CBS to launch the show, Poppa’s House, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she looks great.’ And then a couple of people were like, ‘Of course she looks great, she got all her makeup on. Of course, she looks great; she’s done this and done that,'” she tells me in an exclusive interview.

“And so I took all my makeup off, and I did a little video, and I’m like, Y’all, this is the fountain of peace. This is the fountain of joy. This is the fountain of authenticity. This is the fountain of not being incongruent with what you say and what you do. That is what this is. It is the practice of being okay to be who you really are and show up in excellence and show up, more importantly, in gratitude and kindness. So if there’s a secret to my youthful appearance, it ain’t Botox; See, it moves. It ain’t fillers; there’s lines. It is really about generosity. It’s really about showing up in service. It’s really about showing up appreciative of what everyone contributes. That will keep you young,” she continues.

See the clip below.

It is obvious that Atkins lives in gratitude and joy, judging by flawless skin. With 52 years of wisdom under her belt, we inquired about the top three affirmations that helps keep her grounded.

“I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me, no weapon formed against me sharp prosper, and Essence, I’m proud of you,” she says with a warm smile.

Essence Atkins is set to star in the comedy series Poppa’s House

Atkins continues to bless us with her comedic talent in CBS’s latest comedy series, Poppa’s House. The show stars Poppa, played by Damon Wayans, a divorced and esteemed radio show host, who finds himself challenged by his new co-host Ivy, played by Atkins. The show explores his journey of balancing a new work dynamic while parenting his adult son, Damon, played by his son, Damon Wayans, Jr.

The comedy is scheduled to air on CBS on September 1 and stream on Paramount +. 

DON’T MISS…

Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood

Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With These Looks From Essence Fest 2024

D’USSE Brunch Society Takes Its Brunch Series To New Orleans For Essence Fest

RELATED TAGS

essence atkins Essence Fest Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" New York Premiere
Style & Fashion

Meagan Good’s Abs Were Disrespectful In This $2,600 Laquan Smith Gown

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Beauty

Essence Atkins Shares The Secret To Her Youthful Glow At Age 52

2024 ForbesBLK Summit
Pop Culture

Fantasia Celebrated Her 40th Birthday An Epic 90s Bash

D'USSE Brunch Society
Entertainment

D’USSE Brunch Society Takes Its Brunch Series To New Orleans For Essence Fest

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet
Celebrity

Sha’Carri Richardson Gives Strength, Sass, & Style On The August Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition 'Classic Clog' And 'Cozzzy Sandal' Collection
Style & Fashion

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition ‘Classic Clog’ And ‘Cozzzy Sandal’ Collection

SheaMoisture welcome dinner 10 items
Style & Fashion

SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood

Essence Fest Fashion 16 items
Style & Fashion

Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

Trending
Taraji P Henson Keith Lee
Celebrity

Taraji P. Henson Comments On BET Awards Flub With Keith Lee: ‘His Ego Is Hurt’

close up of a mouth and lollipop
Sex & Relationships

How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It

2024 Roots Picnic
Style & Fashion

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival
Style & Fashion

Jess Hilarious’ Beautiful Baby Shower Dress Was One Of A Kind

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face

The Carlyle Hotel: 2024 Met Gala - Outside Departures
Nails

Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs

2024 WNBA Draft
Celebrity

It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close