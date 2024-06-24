Subscribe
Fantasia, Nia Long, And Sherri Shepherd Among The Newest Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars

The newest honorees include Fantasia, Nia Long, Sherri Sheperd, Prince, Busta Rhymes, and Misty Copeland.

Published on June 24, 2024

Hallmark Mahogany Hosts Mahogany Honors Brunch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Hollywood Walk of Fame just got a little bolder, brighter, and more unapologetically Black with the announcement of its newest recipients. Joining the famed golden-starred walkway are stars in their own right, outshining many in film, television, music, and more.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame organization announced its 2025 class on June 24. Former Walk of Famers like Emmy-winner Niecy Nash, who received her star in 2018, and music producer Jimmy Jam, who received one in 1993, helped make the announcement.

“The Walk of Fame has made history again. I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025,” the organization said in a press release. “Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields.”

See which of your favorite Black celebs will now grace the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The newest list includes culture icons of the past and present. Rooting for everybody Black, we are here for each honoree.

Fantasia, who recently received the key to her hometown and had a street named after her, is getting a star. Adding to her Black girl magic gaining the distinction is Misty Copeland, the first Black principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre; Nia Long, one of the culture’s timeless beauties; and Sherri Shepherd who graces TV sets daily with her Sherri Show.

The men’s list is just as impressive. Prince, who transcends time, space, and music genres, will receive a star posthumously. Busta Rhymes, Courtney Vance, and the Isley Brothers also round out the list of men we are excited to see added.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dates have not been scheduled for the new ceremonies. Recipients have up to two years to hold the famed event before their eligibility expires.

The Walk of Fame is a permanent reminder of these artists’ lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

