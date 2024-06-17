Subscribe
Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

The Color Purple star returned to her North Carolina hometown for an emotional special street renaming ceremony and Juneteenth event.

Published on June 17, 2024

fantasia barrino 2024 Roots Picnic

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

We’re not crying – you’re crying.

This past weekend, Fantasia Barrino returned to her hometown of High Point, North Carolina, for a special street renaming ceremony. The Grammy winner was honored during the City’s 2024 Juneteenth celebration, welcomed by what appeared to be the entire community excited to give Fantasia her flowers.

The songstress arrived at her local ceremony all smiles. She gushed at the opportunity and expressed humbleness at the honor. (Fans of the singer know the weekend’s events created a full circle moment with Fantasia’s difficult beginnings and public life struggles).

RELATED: Fantasia Opens Up About Going Broke And Healing Through ‘The Color Purple

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Fantasia shared her feelings on Instagram, “They showed up today and gave me a street name, highway signs, a key to our City and for the first time ever, a key to the County,” she wrote. “There’s so much I want to say but I’m still in awe of all the Love and support from today.”

The fashionista made a stylish statement at the outdoor festival, opting for an understated, casual look. She wore a white button-down blouse, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike sneakers. Her chic pixie style with its tapered sides, exaggerated bang, and fun spikes was slayed to perfection.

Multiple pictures show the Color Purple star surrounded by love, cheers, and support at the event. The City’s mayor pro tem, Councilman Michael Holmes, and City Manager, Tasha Logan Ford, presented the ceremonious keys and items live on stage.

See coverage captured below.

Fantasia Barrino’s full circle moment is an inspiration to everyone.

Fantasia’s hometown recognition comes during a busy time for the multihyphenate star. This month, she lit up stages in Detroit and Philadelphia with her powerhouse style, stage presence, and voice and heads to the Cincinnati Music Festival in July and Baltimore in August.

Each of Fantasia’s appearances is a testament to her ever-growing influence on entertainment, fashion, music, and culture. But as her star continues to rise, we are reminded of where she began.

Before the concerts, movies, stages, and reality shows, there was High Point, North Carolina. It’s the place Fantasia proudly calls home – and now has a key to.

Congratulations, Sis!

black celebrity news celebrity news fantasia Newsletter

