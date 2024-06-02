Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Eve Looks Like Money – Literally – On Instagram

The Philly femcee continues to prove that she can wear any color and slay.

Published on June 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
eve Mighty Hoopla 2024

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Eve has always been a beauty and fashion icon, fearlessly experimenting with bold looks and pushing boundaries. Over the years, she has taken a quieter approach to the limelight, but when she pops out, she makes a statement. The Philly femcee continues to prove that she can wear any color and slay.

RELATED: Eve’s Cotton Candy Chic Cut Is So Good She Should Keep It

Recently, however, Eve has been catching attention and sparking conversations with a recurring theme in her wardrobe: the color green. From tinted green lace fronts to vibrant lime green separates, Eve is setting the trend for the summer and making us all re-evaluate our upcoming ensembles.

Related Stories

We’re here for the fashion masterclass that Eve, the Queen of ‘Drinking Water, Looking Rich, And Minding Her Business,’ is giving. Who wouldn’t want to slay in the color of money?

Eve Looks Like Money (Green) – Literally – On Instagram

Eve’s recent love affair with the color green has taken over the raptress’ Instagram profile. As she hits the UK summer festival circuit, the 45-year-old posts on the platform, giving fans worldwide a look at her stage fits and styles.

Three of her most recent posts have featured the color green. Eve is looking like money—literally—on the ‘Gram. Let’s get into the details of two looks below.

On May 26, Eve posted the first green-themed look we loved. Her outfit featured an edgy black jumpsuit with green glittery flame-like accents from the top to the bottom.

Eve’s light green hair continued the color scheme. Her hair was styled in a long, sleek, straight look with a buss-down middle part.

Posting green hearts for her look’s caption, Eve showed her affinity for the “fairy” color.

The London resident posted another green look we loved on June 2. This time, Eve chose a monochromatic moment.

Her outfit consisted of a sheer, long-sleeved button-up shirt with a rhinestone collar, which added a sparkling effect. Eve paired her top with matching form-fitting leggings and cream chunky boots.

Eve’s sleek lime green hair is still slaying, bringing out the green of her modern yet casual glam aesthetic. See her most recent IG post below.

Eve’s green fashion moment is one to watch. Whether she’s dropping fairy dust (as she calls it) or giving us “rich auntie” vibes, we’re here for the bold color choice.

RELATED

‘This Is Heaven’: Eve Shares Rare Video Of Sweet New Mom Moment With Baby Boy Wilde

‘Who’s That Girl?’ Rapper Eve To Release Tell-All Memoir

RELATED TAGS

celebrity style Eve Eve Cooper hip hop Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Mighty Hoopla 2024
Style & Fashion

Eve Looks Like Money – Literally – On Instagram

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PARAMOUNT-MEAN GIRLS
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Fans And Announces Her Third-Studio Album ‘Megan’

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" - Premiere - Arrivals 10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals
Hair

Rihanna Debuted A Braided Wrap-Style That’s So Nice We Want To Name It ‘Doobie’

Marian Robinson, mother of US first lady 6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

2018 The Trifecta Gala
Celebrity

Tina Knowles Says Blue Ivy Calls Her Social Media Posts ‘Wack’ Sometimes

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami Sends Her Son To 5th Grade Prom In Style

Shaunie Henderson
Lifestyle

Shaunie Henderson On Overcoming Her Fears And Releasing Her Memoir

Trending
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Will Smith And His Family Serve Fashion Goals At The LA Premiere Of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

Los Angeles Special screening of MGM's HOUSE OF GUCCI
Celebrity

Savannah James Talks About Fighting In High School On Her Newest Podcast Episode

"Notorious" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Celebrity

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Wild 94.9's Wild Jam - San Jose CA 2010
Entertainment

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close