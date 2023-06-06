Misa Hylton Blasts Diddy Following Their Son Justin Combs’ Recent DUI

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Misa Hylton and Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, was arrested in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence, and Hylton had a few words to say regarding Diddy’s role in the incident.

Misa Hylton Didn’t Hold Back

Justin Combs got himself into quite a pickle over the weekend. The 29-year-old was arrested for a DUI after running a red light in Beverly Hills. Misa Hylton hopped on her Instagram and posted cryptic messages that seemingly blamed the mogul Diddy for her son’s incident. “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” the veteran fashion stylist typed. Hylton went on to imply that Diddy’s leadership was questionable. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise.” She added, “The Truth shall set you free.”

Hylton didn’t stop there. In another Instagram story, she references Diddy’s latest song, “Act Bad,” with artists Fabulous and The City Girls by writing, “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a Queen Tried and true.” Hylton also referenced Diddy’s alcohol business and pleaded with him to “sell something healthy that builds people up.” She ended her rant with, “I should have kept my child with me. F**k UCLA too. Everybody. Can get it.”

Social media users had mixed opinions about Hylton’s tirade; some agreed with her frustration, while others said her son should be solely responsible for his choices; after all, he is almost 30.

