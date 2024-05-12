Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

Are your coins ready, Sis? Mary J. Blige's boots have finally arrived.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Fashionistas, hip-hop heads, and shoe lovers rejoice. It’s time to pull out your wallets and get your coins ready.

After years of anticipation and constant requests, Mary J. Blige has launched a boot line. The new footwear has been created in collaboration with luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti

“So y’all, a lot of my fans have been asking for something – real heavy,” Mary told a packed audience of adoring fans on May 11 during her Strength of A Woman Festival Concert (SOAW) in New York City. “Well, Mary J. Blige and Giuseppi just created the Mary J. Blige boots.”

RELATED: Mary J Blige Brings Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival To New York City

In true Queen of Soul fashion, the new line isn’t just any collection. The boots are an extension of her fierce persona, emulating Mary’s signature style and over-the-top flair. Below is a sneak peek into the design process, creation, and development.

Mary J. Blige stunts for the crowd – and the ‘Gram – in her new rose gold boots.

Mary debuted her boots during her 2024 SOAW concert. As the “All That I Can Say” singer shared, the centerpiece of the collection is the aptly named “Mary Boot.” 

This over-the-knee masterpiece boasts a bold block heel, reflecting Mary’s preference for styles that makes a statement while being comfortable. The footwear is made with the finest Italian leather, ensuring style, feel and quality worthy of a queen.

Her pair was a rose gold “striking and innovative design” in a slouchy style. See Mary in the new collection below.

Mary J. Blige says boots ‘make her feel strong.’

Mary’s love affair with boots is legendary. They go together real bad. From red carpets to stage performances, she’s rocked thigh-highs with unwavering confidence.

“Boots have always made me feel strong,” Mary told press. “They have helped me feel confident in moments when I have been anything but. There is something about putting on a statement boot that makes you feel strong and ready to take on your day.”

Mary’s new boot line isn’t just a fashion moment; it’s a manifestation of the impact of hip-hop culture on high fashion. We’re here for it.

According to the Giuseppe Zanotti website, the shoes are available in sizes US 6 – US 12 for $1295. Shop the Mary Boot here.

RELATED

Gworls, Get Your Wallets Ready! Mary J. Blige Confirms Her Boot Line Is In The Works

Mary J. Blige Reveals Divorce Settlement And Alimony ‘Pissed Her Off’ But Inspired ‘Strength of a Woman’

RELATED TAGS

celebrity fashion Mary J. Blige Newsletter Strength Of A Woman

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
Style & Fashion

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
Entertainment

See Teyana Taylor’s Adorable Mommy-Daughter Dance Moment With Her Youngest Daughter Rue Rose

Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence With Their Female Creatives And Talent At The Verizon +Play House
Entertainment

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’

Yung Miami Hosts Opium MLK Sunday
Style & Fashion

Yung Miami Gives Rockstar Glam Girl Vibes In NYC

Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala
Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons Receives The Goodwill Ambassador Award At The Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

Talk To Your Mom Podcast - Keyaira Kelly Tarawoner Kelly
Family & Parenting

Keyaira Kelly Encourages Mothers And Daughters To Strengthen Their Relationship Through Communication

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Law Roach Reveals The Designers Who Rejected Him And Zendaya On ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ Podcast

Aunties Deserve Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life
Lifestyle

Show Your Aunties Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life

Trending
Ode To Us Wellness Is Helping Women Of Color Seek Clarity On Motherhood
Lifestyle

Ode To Us Wellness Helps Women Of Color Decide If Motherhood Is For Them And Here’s How

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Male teacher explaining chemical in test tube to trans student
Hair

Viral Video Of Male Teacher Getting His Braids Taken Out By His Female Students Sparks Debate

Black Hairdresser Preparing Client's Hair Before Cutting And Styling
Hair

Atlanta Hairstylist Natiajah Gift’s Client A Free Hairstyle For Mother’s Day

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
Beauty

5 Times Keke Palmer Nailed 90s Glam

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close