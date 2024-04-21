Subscribe
Entertainment

Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time

As expected, the mommy-to-be is gorgeous and glowing.

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Ashanti and her adorable baby bump have stolen the hearts of many. This past weekend, “they” made their first official stage performance appearance together in Mississippi. 

Dare we call it a mainstage “mommy and me” moment?

Ashanti brings a special guest on stage in Biloxi.

On Saturday, April 20, Ashanti was in concert at Studio A at the IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi. Social media captures show the crowd going wild as soon as Ashanti and her exposed baby bump hit the stage.

As expected, the mommy-to-be is gorgeous and glowing. Ditching previously seen stage fits like oversized t-shirts and sweat jackets, Ashanti let her every curve and part of her growing baby bump show.

Last night’s performance was her moment, and the crowd could not get enough.

While singing old-school hits like “Baby” and “Body on Me,” the 43-year-old wore a one-piece black body suit that screamed “grown woman.” She accessorized the garment with a cropped studded and sequin leather bomber and black knee-high boots. (Ashanti reportedly took off her footwear during the set while hitting dance moves).

The newly engaged fiance’s hair and makeup were also on point during the performance. Ashanti rocked a high ponytail with swooped baby hairs and shiny glam makeup. 

See the video shared by The YBF below.

Ashanti, her baby bump, and Nelly nearly break the internet.

Since her official baby and engagement announcement with Nelly went live on Thursday, April 17, the internet lit up with congratulations, well wishes, and love.

It’s safe to say Ashanti and Nelly’s fans are invested and now officially on baby watch. As self-proclaimed online aunties and uncles, we cannot wait to see the couple’s bundle of joy and pending nuptials.

Fans – and fashion lovers – are also watching for more of Ashanti’s upcoming maternity style. Known for her furs, leather boots, and bright colors, we do not doubt that the New York native will bring it (with baby).

We are already gagging over a gorgeous blue dress worn by Ashanti last week as she and Nelly announced their exciting news to the world. Taking the POSSIBLE marketing stage to discuss her new business venture, prooV, the singer wore a caped-sleeve figure-hugging bodycon.

 See her beautiful blue look on the stage below.

RELATED

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Ashanti Rocks Nelly’s Name On Her Jersey During A Recent Performance

RELATED TAGS

ashanti Nelly Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY
Entertainment

Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party
Entertainment

Kash Doll Is Glowing While Celebrating Her Baby Sprinkle For Daughter Klarity

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Reflects Her ‘American Idol’ Elimination From 20 Years Ago: ‘From Idol to EGOT Baby!’

Chanel Cruise 2024 - Arrivals
Beauty

H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs
Beauty

Justine Skye Goes Strawberry Blonde At Coachella And We Are Obsessed

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Entertainment

She’s Taking It: A Chlö-chella Appreciation Post

The 45th GRAMMY Award Nominations - Announcements
Entertainment

It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline

'David Makes Man' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals, NeueHouse, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Aug 2019
Style & Fashion

We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat

Trending
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Is Reluctant To Show Off Skin As A Mother: ‘I’m An Evolved Young Lady’

Ashley Williams - First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA
Hair

Ashley Williams Is Unapologetic As The First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA To Win The Title While Rocking Her Natural Mane, And Here’s Why

Disabled Woman Enjoys Legal CBD Joint and Music Therapy 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Women-Led, Black-Owned 4/20-Friendly Instagram Accounts You Should Know

Culture Creators Innovators And Leaders Awards Brunch Presented By Netflix Strong Black Lead
Entertainment

Kash Doll Unveils The Name Of Her Baby Girl At A Pinktastic Tea Party

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close