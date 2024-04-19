Subscribe
Style & Fashion

We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat

The beloved actress stepped out in style for her 60th birthday.

Published on April 19, 2024

'David Makes Man' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals, NeueHouse, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Aug 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

Lela Rochon celebrated her 60th birthday in a fun and flirty black leather dress and cowboy hat that showed off her cowboy core style. Strutting to the soundtrack of Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the beloved actress served birthday vibes in a sleek black leather button-up dress, strappy sandals, and black and gold accessories. The fabulous look has us saying, 60 where?! “Stepping into my next trip around the sun like… embracing all of it!! Aging is a Blessing and a Privilege!! Thank you for All the birthday wishes!! God is Good!!,” the mom of two captioned the playful clip.

Lela Rochon In Cowboy Core

Cowboy core is this season’s hottest style trend. With Beyoncé making her foray into country music, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities incorporating western wear pieces into their wardrobes. Lela Rochon’s black leather cowboy hat is the perfect example of how you can embrace your inner cowgirl and keep it cute with minimal effort.

Speaking of Beyoncé, Lela recently shared a video of her being treated to a hair treatment using Cecred haircare products. And her stylist was none other than Beyoncé’s mother Ms. Tina Knowles. She captioned the clip, “I had the pleasure of having my friend @mstinaknowles do my hair yesterday with her and @beyonce new product @cecred And let me tell u ya’ll it’s Fi-yah!!! 🔥🔥🔥 you gotta try it.”

In other Lela Rochon news, the brown beauty will be coming to a TV screen near you. She was recently cast in Carl Webers’ The Family Business New Orleans alongside Brandon T. Jackson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Pooch Hall, Quincy Brown, David Banner MSN reports.

Happy Birthday, Lela Rochon!

Lela Rochon's Daughter Wore Her Mom's Vintage 'Waiting To Exhale' Premiere Party Gown To Prom

Cowboy Core: 5 Staple Pieces To Show Off Your Western Style Like Beyoncé

