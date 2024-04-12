Subscribe
Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

"It’s such an impactful series where we openly talk about mental health," says the tennis champion.

Published on April 12, 2024

naomi osaka ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

Source: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty

Naomi Osaka took a break from tennis at what some called the height of her career. The tennis champion seemed fed up with everything: the pressures of her profession, the inner questions she had about purpose and life, and the overall strain on her body and psyche.

As The New Yorker reported, Naomi eventually said about her decision to retire briefly, “I just woke up . . . before one of my matches, and I was just thinking, like, What is the point of my life?”

This all happened about six years ago. And while Naomi has since had a daughter in July 2023 and returned to tennis with the 2024 Australian Open in January, she still sees and advocates for the importance of mental health and self-care. In other words, “What is the point of my life?” is still a question worth answering – for all of us.

Naomi Osaka officially launches “Can’t Wait To Hear From You.”

The 26-year-old and her media company, Hana Kuma, attempt to help some find answers in a new podcast video series, “Can’t Wait To Hear From You.” According to a press release, the series “delves deep into the psyche of high-performing individuals, exploring their daily connection with their inner voice, pivotal moments that shaped their self-expression, and the effective mental care strategies they employ to nurture their identity.”

The podcast officially launched in late March in partnership with Modern Health. The kick-off episode featured Bozoma Saint John (former Netflix Chief Marketing Officer) and host Luvvie Ajayi Jones. Luvvie and social media influencer Franny Arrieta will alternate as episode hosts. Naomi has also participated in previous podcast versions to share her story.

Source: Hana Kuma / Hana Kuma

“It’s such an impactful series where we openly talk about mental health. Since speaking out about my own experiences, I’ve felt so much empowerment in my vulnerability, and I’ve received so much love and support from my close circle, my fans, and Modern Health,” Naomi said to press about the new venture.

“I want others to feel the same and I hope this video podcast series will encourage them to have open discussions and feel less shame.”

Upcoming podcast guests include “Insecure” star and social justice advocate Kendrick Sampson.

Watch the premiere episode below.

