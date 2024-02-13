Meagan Good, Joey Bada$$, Serayah & More Attend LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Show And After Party

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite celebrities were out in full force for LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Runway Show and after party.

Every February and September, designers showcase their latest collection. And while they’re the focal point of the week-long fashion fete, the attention often shifts to the notable people who throw on their most stylish threads to sit front row.

A LaQuan Smith show always attracts the best of the best. In years past, we’ve seen stars like Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Summer Walker, Saweetie, and more strike a pose as they outline the runway. This year’s show did not disappoint.

Busta Rhymes stood alongside his daughter, Cacie Smith, sporting a mid-length fur coat, accessorized with black and red glasses and a bright smile.

Source: Michael Loccisano / GettyMeagan Good gave us a glimpse of her look via Instagram as she thanked the designer for dressing her for his show.

“Thank you for having AND dressing me @laquan_smith 😱🥰 .

I had the best evening and the new collection is Divineee !!!

📸 | @chrishnaphotography

😎 | @philippeuter

💄| @jorge__monroy

💈| @bagoddess,” she wrote.

The actress showed off her perfect physique in two ensembles that highlighted her chiseled abs and toned legs.

Model Jasmine Sanders, also known as Golden Barbie, also attended the show in a taupe-colored mock-neck dress with cutouts that exposed her waistline and abdomen.

She switched into an all-black bodysuit that featured a tuxedo collar partnered with fringe detailing and accessorized with a large belt.

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah served up fly couple vibes as they sat front row.

And LaQuan Smith donned a smirk that one flexes after another successful show during NYFW.

NYFW concludes on February 14, and then stars will hop across the pond for London Fashion Week. We can’t wait to see the looks the celebs serve up!

