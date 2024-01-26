Black Love Looks Extra Sexy When It’s Joey Bada$$ And Serayah McNeil On Baecation

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill are the perfect couple.

On Jan. 25, the 20-year-old rapper took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured him and his boo Serayah chilling on the beach in St. Lucia under the sun. In one photo Serayah, 28, could be seen planting a kiss on the emcee’s cheek. The former Empire star rocked long box braids and a sexy white bathing suit that featured cutouts. Joey opted for a pair of colorful swimming trunks.

“F*ck it girl let’s take a trip drop all ya sh*t and let’s leave,” he captioned the gushy post.

Serayah shared pictures of her romantic St. Lucia getaway with Joey on her Instagram page, too. In the steamy slideshow, the singer and model served face and body as she shined in a beautiful white one-piece bathing suit adorned with gold straps. The 28-year-old beauty paired her sexy swimwear with a long white chiffon sarong that showed off her stunning long legs.

In June 2023, Joey whisked Serayah away to a tropical island for her 28th birthday. The New York native shared photos of the journey on Instagram in a sweet montage. In one clip, the happy couple could be seen holding hands and smooching underneath a cabana beachside.

“Happy Birthday,” the “Passports & Suitcases” artist penned in the caption.

Joey and Serayah sparked romance rumors in February after the Brooklyn rapper posted a picture of himself snuggled up against the BMF actress at a restaurant. A month later, Serayah played Joey’s love interest in the music video for his song, “Show Me.” Fans couldn’t help but notice the intense romantic chemistry between the two stars.

During an interview with XO Nicole in March, Joey tried to downplay his relationship with Serayah. The rapper claimed that he was single and that their sexy connection in the video was just for the sake of entertainment.

“We got a pretty cool friendship, and I think she’s gorgeous. I think she’s talented,” he told the media outlet. “When it came to shooting the video, I just kind of proposed the idea to her and she was down, you know what I’m saying? Shout out to Serayah because she really came through for me and she killed it. She killed it.”

Welp, it’s clear as day that they are together now — and we love to see it!

