Secret X ThirdLove Empower Women To Feel Fresh And Comfortable With Their New Whole Body Deodorant 

Secret Deodorant joins forces with leading intimates brand ThirdLove for a collaboration that unites comfort and freshness, taking your confidence to the next level. The Secret Whole Body Deodorant addresses the smelly elephant in the room. According to research conducted by the brand, women have unspoken concerns about body odor, which results in multiple showers a day, frequent usage of body sprays or perfumes, and layering clothing.

Secret X ThirdLove empower women to feel fresh and comfortable with the Whole Body Deodorant

“Body odor outside of the armpits is normal and something many women notice at some point in their lives, but is not often discussed,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director, Personal Care Portfolio, Procter & Gamble. “The Secret Whole Body Deodorant collection is built on over 50 years of experience in formulating products especially designed for women. ThirdLove is a beloved brand founded on celebrating every woman with high quality intimate apparel, and together, we hope to normalize body odor conversations so all women feel comfortable and confident.”

Secret heard our prayers and created a deodorant that can be worn in every nook and cranny of your body. And by partnering with ThirdLove, they’re helping women prioritize comfort in their undergarments. Both brands celebrate all body types and the diversity of women’s various shapes and sizes, making this collaboration a no-brainer.