Get The Look: Makeup Artist Keita Moore Gives The Deetz On How To Recreate Janelle Monae’s Grammys Glam

Janelle Monae graced the red carpet of the 2024 Grammy Awards, and she looked radiant. The singer, who was nominated for “Album of the Year,” brought the glamor in a black custom Armani Privé gown.

The strapless dress featured a deep v-neckline accentuated with a black and silver flower that rested on her torso. The “Lipstick Lover” singer accessorized the gown with a black choker around her neck and small studs in her ears. And while Monae’s show-stopping look easily put her on the best-dressed list, the short pixie cut and nude lip/cat eye combo was a winning beauty look worth recreating.

Get the details on Janelle Monae’s skincare and beauty look for the 2024 Grammys

Celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore is responsible for Monae’s look, and he’s sharing the details of how he created the look, starting with skincare.

“I started Janelle’s look with Danucera Cerabalm, which works as both a cleanser and moisturizer while keeping the skin feeling smooth and fresh. To enhance her features I incorporate Cerabalm with a Sculpting Stone, working the product into her skin to gently lift the face.”

“Next, I use the D22 Tonic to exfoliate, tighten pores, and smooth skin texture. I complete the skin using the Cream Supreme and the Iconic Eye serum. These products leave the skin exceptionally soft, providing the perfect canvas for my makeup application.”

As for the makeup, Moore shares the products she used from L’Oréal Paris.

FACE:

True Match Foundation in W9.5 and C9.5 for contour

True Match Concealer in N8

Infallible up to 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush EYES: Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Liner in “Black”

Brow Stylist Brow Definer Mechanical Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil in “Brunette”

Voluminous Panorama Mascara in “Blackest Black” LIP: Colour Riche Lip Liner in “Prune”

Colour Riche Original Satin in “Sundance” BODY: