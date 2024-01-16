Lori Harvey Attends Her Private Birthday Dinner In Vintage Gucci And Tom Ford

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity “it girl” Lori Harvey rang in her 27th birthday looking fabulous at a private dinner soiree. The Queen of creating FOMO, Lori took to Instagram, sharing photos of her dress and birthday bash two days after the invite-only event. Each shared image oozed happiness and joy with a little bit of “you can’t sit with us” energy.

Lori Harvey parties like its fashionably 1996

Lori Harvey parties like its fashionably 1996

Like many of us do when we are feeling ourselves, Lori shared multiple posts in honor of her recent trip around the sun. Her first carousel set of photos was dedicated to her ensemble.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Lori wore a velvet green and black sheer 1996 vintage Gucci x Tom Ford mini dress and Tom Ford platforms. Lori’s hair is styled in soft ringlets and parted to the side. Her bronzy makeup look complimented her hair and dress with green highlighter and soft glam.

“Brought in 27 with a full heart and an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. Thank you guys for all the birthday love,” Lori captioned her photos.

Lori Harvey toasts with melanated wine glasses

The next set of photos gives fans a peek into her dinner. The ten-slide carousel starts with a picture of Lori smiling wide with her light pink birthday cake in hand. Additional images featuring group poses, a photo booth, and table decor follow. Lori’s good girlfriends, Justine Skye and Hailey Beiber, were spotted in the dump.

Designed by the wtb agency, Lori’s birthday space was elegant and sophisticated. The event included white tablecloths, brown and cream ombre-colored napkins, black and white wall art, flower centerpieces, and brown “melanated” wine glasses. Agency captures show Lori’s dinner starting right after sunset.

Did Damson Idris get an invite to Lori’s birthday party?

Lori’s fabulous party and photo dump come amid rumors about reconciliation between her and ex-boyfriend Damson Idris. Recently, the two were supposedly at the same sunny location as Lori celebrated Capricorn season.

While the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship status, Damson was visibly missing from Lori’s latest photo dump. Damson did attend Lori’s birthday in 2023 (recapped in Lori’s post below).

