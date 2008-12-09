Ginuwine Is Ready To Get Back In Those Jeans

You’re probably thinking, “hey – Ginuwine’s still around?!”

So were we.

But apparently the singer is back in the studio, ready to record a new album to make babies to.

According to the singer’s MySpace page, he’s signed with Notifi Records and is set to release a new album in 2009. Ginuwine and his crew originally wanted to release a single in September/October, according to the page, but as you can see, that hasn’t happened yet. We’re crossing our fingers for another hit record, though! He used to be so smooth back in the day.

Also On HelloBeautiful: