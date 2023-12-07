New Couple Alert? Lupita Nyong’o And Joshua Jackson Spotted Holding Hands

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are seemingly moving on from their failed past relationships. They two were spotted holding hands and enjoying each other’s company while walking in California. The pair first sparked dating rumors in October when they were seen sitting side by side at a Janelle Monae concert.

The new couple seemingly confirmed their relationship by stepping out together. This outing comes on the heels of their being spotted leaving a Los Angeles grocery store the previous day, according to People. During this romantic outing, the actors were captured gazing at each other, locking hands, and looking comfortable in casual outfits. Nyong’o sported yellow jogging pants, hiking boots, a graphic tee that read “It’s Okay to Cry,” and sunglasses. Jackson rocked black ankle pants, a white sweatshirt, a skull hat, and dark sunshades. Both actors wore their jackets tied around their waist.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson

Neither Nyong’o nor Jackson is wasting any time getting into a new situationship. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress confirmed her breakup with Selema Masekela in October by posting a heartfelt statement that confirmed her and Msekela’s separation. “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” wrote the Academy Award winner.

Also in October, Jackson’s wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Social media users had much to say about Nyong’o’s and Jackson’s budding romance. While some are rooting for their relationship, others believe she may be moving too fast. “She got with that man before the ink was dry on the divorce. Not a good look all around,” typed one user.

Whatever this is, if Lupita likes it, we love it!

