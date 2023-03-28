Subscribe
Jodie-Turner Smith Says Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her ‘Heal’ From Colorism Issues

Published on March 28, 2023

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jodie-Turner Smith’s rich mahogany skin is a wonder. However, being a dark-skin woman presents its own unique experiences, especially in Hollywood. Jodie Turne-Smith is opening up about how colorism affected her journey and how her biracial daughter is helping her heal. Turner-Smith covers Elle UK’s May cover where she dishes on everything from style to motherhood.

In the interview, the Queen & Slim star talks about the child that she shares with her husband, Joshua Jackson. She stated that she always wanted to have black babies so that she could give them what she feels she didn’t receive. “It’s interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world,” remarked Smith.

However, the actress feels that her biracial daughter is her gateway to healing from her own colorism issues. “Now that I’ve got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it’s the universe teaching me lessons. I’ve been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colorism,” she stated.

Social Media Has Questions

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Smith’s remarks left social media users polarized. Journalist Kovie Biakolo posed a question to her following looking for clarity on Smith-Turner’s notable quotable.

The jarring phrase prompted this response from a reader offering an explanation. “Dealing with confronting her own issues with being affected by colorism as a darker brown-skinned woman and having a lighter-skinned daughter and not transferring her negative experiences to her daughter,” wrote user @AuRevoir3179.

Others question if Smith-Turner’s statement is rooted in the belief her daughter will have a better life because of proximity to whiteness.

What are your thoughts on Smith’s revelation?

