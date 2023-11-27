Keke Palmer Serves MILF Goals At The Soul Train Awards

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is out here MILF’n, and we love to see it. The multi-hyphenate star hosted the Soul Train Awards, and she served several piping hot looks on a sterling silver platter.

Last week, we got a sneak peek into Palmer’s red carpet look. The actress donned a black Versace dress and blonde, shoulder-length hair. Since giving birth, the “Christmas Kisses” singer adopted a wardrobe reminiscent of a classic Black 90s vixen. This little black number proves she hit the style inspo target.

Keke Palmer is a style queen at the Soul Train Awards

Palmer took the stage in a racy, angelic look that took our breath away. The lace minidress featured a corset bodice with an asymmetrical hem. She partnered the look with a long, white duster and white platform sandals.

Another one of Palmer’s wardrobe changes included a black, sheer gown with a tiered, ruffled skirt. The Akeelah and the Bee star pulled her hair back into a low ponytail, highlighting her soft glam beauty beat.

When we thought Palmer was done serving looks, our girl stepped out in a metallic gold minidress featuring a corset bodice. The singer partnered the look with her gold, shoulder-length cut. Palmer was already that chick before the birth of baby Leo, but her new-mom glow puts her on another level.

And another one! Palmer showed off her mom bod in a grey, curve-hugging body con dress. She partnered the look with strappy silver sandals and large silver hoops, and her hair was styled half-up and half-down.

Keke Palmer can do no wrong in our eyes. She’s a shining star who is making a mark in the fashion lane. Her drip reminds us of the 90s, where beauty and style felt classic and timeless.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards

14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Will Host ‘BET’s 2023 Soul Train Awards,’ And We Can’t Wait