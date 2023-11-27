Keke Palmer Serves MILF Goals At The Soul Train Awards

Keke Palmer is out here MILF’n, and we love to see it. The multi-hyphenate star hosted the Soul Train Awards, and she served several piping hot looks on a sterling silver platter.
Last week, we got a sneak peek into Palmer’s red carpet look. The actress donned a black Versace dress and blonde, shoulder-length hair. Since giving birth, the “Christmas Kisses” singer adopted a wardrobe reminiscent of a classic Black 90s vixen. This little black number proves she hit the style inspo target.
Keke Palmer is a style queen at the Soul Train Awards
Palmer took the stage in a racy, angelic look that took our breath away. The lace minidress featured a corset bodice with an asymmetrical hem. She partnered the look with a long, white duster and white platform sandals.
Another one of Palmer’s wardrobe changes included a black, sheer gown with a tiered, ruffled skirt. The Akeelah and the Bee star pulled her hair back into a low ponytail, highlighting her soft glam beauty beat.
When we thought Palmer was done serving looks, our girl stepped out in a metallic gold minidress featuring a corset bodice. The singer partnered the look with her gold, shoulder-length cut. Palmer was already that chick before the birth of baby Leo, but her new-mom glow puts her on another level.
And another one! Palmer showed off her mom bod in a grey, curve-hugging body con dress. She partnered the look with strappy silver sandals and large silver hoops, and her hair was styled half-up and half-down.
Keke Palmer can do no wrong in our eyes. She’s a shining star who is making a mark in the fashion lane. Her drip reminds us of the 90s, where beauty and style felt classic and timeless.
DON’T MISS…
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards
14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Will Host ‘BET’s 2023 Soul Train Awards,’ And We Can’t Wait
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Steve Harvey Pays Emotional Tribute To Wife Marjorie At TheGrio Awards: 'I Appreciate You Riding With Me'
-
Get To Know Mehgan James And The Entire Cast Of VH1's 'Basketball Wives Orlando'
-
Shantel Jackson Opens Up About Why She And Nelly Split After Seven Years Of Dating
-
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Are Couples Goals In Matching Black 'Fits On Instagram
-
Who Is Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki?