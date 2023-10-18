Kandi Burruss Introduced Her Athleisure Wear Line In A Funny Instagram Video

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss has hit us with another spoof that may or may not be SHE By Sheree shade. The Grammy award-winning star hopped on her Instagram to introduce an athleisure wear collection to her followers with a funny yet business-savvy reel.

Burruss has given her castmate Sheree Whitfield some new content to add to her “She News” Newsletter. The Xscape group member released a video displaying new athleisure sets now available at her store, Tags Boutique. The narration for the hilarious video featured one of the mogul’s famous RHOA sayings, “I’m about to headbutt this b****!” In the video (directed by Derek Blanks), Burruss shows off four different athleisure sets to the tunes of “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob. She started the reel in a black and brown set, including high-waist leggings and a track jacket. Her clone then comes in and headbutts her out of the way to show off the remaining three sets, which were grey, pink, and blue. The actress styled her looks with white Air Force One sneakers and a half-up-half-down hairdo.

Kandi Burruss Athleisure Wear

Burruss followers delve into her comment section with laughing emojis and their opinions on her skit. “Sheree got 24 hours to respond 😂😂😂,” commented one fan. Her former RHOA castmate Porsha Williams typed that she was “screaming.”

Burruss’ video comes on the heels of her and Whitfield’s RHOA season 15 beef. During the show and reunion, Whitfield accused Burruss of slandering her name on her YouTube talk show, Speak On It, and not supporting her entrepreneurial endeavors. Whitfield even threw shade at Burruss on the reunion show by producing a “She News” newsletter that allegedly attacked some of the songwriters’ businesses.

In the past, Whitfield’s clothing brand’s website endured technical issues and crashed before many shoppers could purchase their She by Sheree outfits. Now, Kandi Burruss has delved into the athleisure wear arena, and judging by her engagement, she may conquer this sector, too.

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss Posted A Barbie Spoof And We Are Here For The Sexy Pink Looks

‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Drops A Sneak Peek Of New SHE By Shereé On Instagram

Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soldier Boy Interview