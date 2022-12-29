Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soldier Boy Interview

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Kandi Burruss is back with another hilarious skit. On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with another funny spoof video, which captured her giving a flawless impersonation of Soldier Boy during his interview with VLAD TV in 2016.

Donning the rapper’s sunglasses, graphic white long sleeve, and bald fade, Burruss replicated the interview down to a t.

“Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em! You know Big Draco had to be the first male rapper that I spoofed,” the Old Lady Gang CEO captioned the clip.

Across social media, fans and celebrities were sent chuckling left and right due to the star’s spot-on impression.