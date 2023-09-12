Watch Beauty Influencer Leilani Green Get Ready For Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beauty content creator and makeup artist Leilani Green has a face card that doesn’t decline. With over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million fans on Tik Tok, Leilani Green is a certified authority in the beauty space with undeniable beauty inside and out. This NYFW, we caught up with the stunning influencer who let us in on her beauty routine as she got ready for the Sergio Hudson Runway Show.

Leilani donned a vibrant belted neon green Sergio Hudson blazer and matching hot pants. “It’s giving schoolgirl vibes.” Leilani described while letting us in on her trendy wardrobe selection. To edge up her look, the celebrity MUA added, “I’m going to add a pop of color to the lids.”

After effortlessly applying a cut crease to her eyelids and bleeding outward to create a smokey effect, Leilani Green completed her look with a sleek bun and two waterfall tendrils. While Leilani never mixes jewel tones, she paired her sparkly silver earrings and necklace with a bedazzled gold clutch. “Because what do you put with yellow? Gold and silver,” she rhetorically asked with a charming smile.

Leilani Green is a fresh face oin the beauty scene with close relationships with brands such as Clinique, Snapchat, and more. Leilani began creating content at an early age on the now-defunct app Musical.ly (now known as TikTok), posting relatable and fun videos for her growing following.

