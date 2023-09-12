Watch Beauty Influencer Leilani Green Get Ready For Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

Beauty content creator and makeup artist Leilani Green has a face card that doesn’t decline. With over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million fans on Tik Tok, Leilani Green is a certified authority in the beauty space with undeniable beauty inside and out. This NYFW, we caught up with the stunning influencer who let us in on her beauty routine as she got ready for the Sergio Hudson Runway Show.
Leilani donned a vibrant belted neon green Sergio Hudson blazer and matching hot pants. “It’s giving schoolgirl vibes.” Leilani described while letting us in on her trendy wardrobe selection. To edge up her look, the celebrity MUA added, “I’m going to add a pop of color to the lids.”Shop Now
After effortlessly applying a cut crease to her eyelids and bleeding outward to create a smokey effect, Leilani Green completed her look with a sleek bun and two waterfall tendrils. While Leilani never mixes jewel tones, she paired her sparkly silver earrings and necklace with a bedazzled gold clutch. “Because what do you put with yellow? Gold and silver,” she rhetorically asked with a charming smile.
Leilani Green is a fresh face oin the beauty scene with close relationships with brands such as Clinique, Snapchat, and more. Leilani began creating content at an early age on the now-defunct app Musical.ly (now known as TikTok), posting relatable and fun videos for her growing following.
More NYFW Content:
Get The Look: The Melanin Overfloweth At Miss Circle’s NYFW Kickoff Party
NYFW: 5 Top Trends We Expect To See Around The Big Apple This Week
-
8 Essential Back-To-School Staples For Your Child's Wardrobe
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To A Baby Boy During Instagram Live
-
'BET' Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Black Wed In Lavish Ceremony And Reception
-
Yung Miami Attended The Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour In A Beyoncé-Inspired Outfit
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Releases Statement Confirming Erica Mena Won't Appear On Next Season