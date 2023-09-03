Rihanna Makes ‘Huge’ Charitable Donation After Recently Giving Birth To Second Son

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official – Rihanna does it all! After recently giving birth to her second son, the new mom is giving back to her community in the best way possible, never shying away from supporting causes that are important to her.

Rih Rih is said to have recently made a “a huge order,” to donate to disabled and homeless vets in Los Angeles, California via the Always For The People Foundation. Page Six first broke the news, stating that the billionaire beauty mogul got in contact with the organization’s founder, Sennett Devermont, and “distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper and dog food” to support the cause.

But Rih Rih is no stranger to showing up for and sharing her support for veterans. Last year when she was pregnant with her first son RZA, the beauty CEO was said to have visited a group of veterans where she spent time listening to their concerns and the issues they faced on a daily basis.

Rihanna made headlines last month when TMZ broke the news that the Bajan beauty had her second baby with A$AP Rocky. The baby announcement arrived after rumors that the Savage x Fenty creator had already given birth in early-to-mid August. The report confirmed that hip hop duo’s second child was officially born on August 3 in California. And while we don’t have details on what the new baby’s name is yet, the baby’s first name reportedly starts with the letter “R” similar to his big brother RZA and superstar mama.

We love Rihanna’s new mom glow and the endless support she gives to her community.