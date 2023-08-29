Megan Thee Stallion Shut The ‘Gram Down In A Sheer Dolce & Gabbana Bodysuit

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has popped back up on the ‘Gram in a catsuit, showing no mercy. The “Body” femcee served that and more in a sheer look by Dolce & Gabbana, and we can’t stop staring!

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

It’s evident that Meg has been drinking her water and minding her business because the H-town native looks good! Her recent post on the ‘Gram shows a carousel of pictures of the star rocking a Burberry garb, underwear, a swimsuit, a few more looks, a plate of food, and this glorious full-stretch bodysuit by famed designer Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble was made for Megan’s fit figure as it accented her tiny waist and complemented her luscious curves. The bodysuit was see-through and featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wore a black bra and black thong panties underneath the suit. She completed her look with a gold bangle bracelet, small drop earrings, and black and white nail art. Her fire red hair that she rocked in a straight, even-cut ponytail added pizazz to her already stylish ‘fit.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest post, which included this Dolce & Gabbana catsuit, garnered over 1 million likes, with fans and celebrities inundating her comment section with praise. “One thing about Megan is she going to come back stronger no matter how many people against her,” penned one fan. While beauty entrepreneur Supa Cent raved about the artist’s perfect shape. “And you look good AF🔥🔥🔥🔥. That’s that High School body ❤️,” she typed.

Megan has been low-key since the Tory Lanez sentencing. During a performance at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco on Aug. 13, the lyricist seemingly addressed the sentence by saying, “F$%k all my haters. None of the s%^t you was doing or saying broke me.”

We are happy to see the Grammy award-winning artist back outside. She looks fantastic, and we always love a good Meg Thee Stallion serve!

