Ashanti Serves Thighs And Inches At Yankee Stadium’s 50 Years Of Hip Hop Celebration

Ashanti continues to show love to Hip Hop, and this time, she’s taking it to the Bronx. The Long Island native joined Fat Joe at Yankee Stadium for a concert celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.
The two hit the stage, serving nostalgia and exposed belly buttons. Fat Joe wore a neck full of ice on his bare chest, partnered with a black leather jacket and black leather pants. And, of course, Ashanti did not disappoint in the style arena. The Grammy-award-winning artist wore a pastel purple Givenchy top with a matching jacket, a New Era Yankee fitted cap, denim shorts by L’Agence, and white Givenchy boots.
In an Instagram post, Ashanti’s stylist Tim B shared the details of her ensemble. “Happy 50th Birthday Hip-Hop ! It was truly a honor styling @ashanti for the 50 years of hip hop concert at @yankeestadium with @fatjoe. I’ve been a fan a hip hop since I was in diapers🤣 so being apart of something like This means a lot to me! Fashion and music go hand in hand so I wanted to pay homage to New York/ Hip Hop in a effortless way.
@ashanti is wearing a lavender @neweracap @yankees Fitted Cap from @capusaharlem
@givenchy Jacket, Tee, shoes and purse
@lagencefashion shorts
Jewerly: @pristinejewelers @pristine_jewelers,” he wrote.
Ashanti and Tim B make fashion magic
If you see Ashanti in a jaw-dropping look, know that stylist Tim B is not too far behind. The two have worked together for some time, and he knows how to highlight and accentuate her assets. From ultra-glam looks to her sexy street wear, the duo knocks it out of the park every time.
We loved Ashanti’s Yankee’s stadium performance look – from head to toe! What do you think? Were you feeling her look?
DON’T MISS…
Nelly and Ashanti Share Their Undeniable Chemistry On Instagram
-
8 Essential Back-To-School Staples For Your Child's Wardrobe
-
Get The Look: Remy Ma Heats Up The End Of Summer In An Orange Look We Love
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Sergio Hudson Refers To Keke Palmer As His Muse In Essence's Black Fashion Issue
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Gabrielle Union Stepped Out In Style For Dwyane Wade's HOF Induction Ceremony
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' In ATL