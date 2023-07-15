Keke Palmer Performed At Broccoli City Fest In A Sergio Hudson Look

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer was spotted on the scene at Broccoli City Fest rocking a Sergio Hudson look that was everything!

The beauty took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her on stage look and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

The designer ensemble was from Sergio Hudson and featured a sparkly cut out body suit and matching sparkly boots. She paired the black look with a sparkly silver bralette and sheer tights. The new mom served face and body as she posed for an impromptu IG photo shoot while her hair was slicked back into a high pony tail. Palmer surely owned the ensemble with her killer style.

“Who saw my set at @broccolicity ?? Posting more pics later, sumn light 😍💋 #BigBoss #NewEra” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!

We just love her incredible style and her gorgeous glow. What do you think about her latest look?

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin Talks Her Skincare Routine, Overcoming Insecurities, And How It Feels To Be A Young Mogul

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin Talks Her Skincare Routine, Overcoming Insecurities, And How It Feels To Be A Young Mogul