Missy Elliott Talks Embracing Her Anixety In The July/August Music Issue Of ‘Essence’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Missy Elliott shines on Essence magazine’s July/August Music Issue cover. The mogul gets candid about her anxiety, striving to be a good person, her musical empire, and more.

Missy Elliott is an icon. Her music, style, and innovativeness have shifted a culture. She’s created some of the best music with the world’s most notable artists. Her resume includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Beyonce, and Whitney Houston, to name a few. Therefore, it’s a no-brainer that she is being inducted as the first female rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite the mogul’s epic achievements, Elliott still dealt with the same issues most people battle. About ten years ago, the music producer went through a challenging period that has aided her in being more vulnerable about battling anxiety. “Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,'” said Elliott. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through shit. We all do. And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be.”

Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors

Ciara Presented Missy Elliott Her ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star In A Custom Leather Jumper

Missy Elliott Looks Supa Dupa Fly As She Celebrates Her 2023 Nomination To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame